Capella Space Rockets With $19 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Capella Space , an aerospace and information services company providing on-demand Earth observation data via advanced space radar, has raised $19 million in Series B funding led by Spark Capital and DCVC (Data Collective) and joined by Mark VC and Harmony Partners among other investors.

The investment will fund the first operational launches of the company’s cloud-penetrating, radar-powered small satellites, designed to deliver high-quality imaging anywhere and under any condition, day or night.

Capella’s satellite, the size of a backpack on launch, combines an origami-like antenna that unfolds to almost 100 square feet with radically efficient electronics that together deliver effectively the same image quality as radar satellites the size of a school bus. The first Capella test satellite launch is scheduled for November 2018 ahead of next year’s first operational launches of a planned 36-satellite constellation that will deliver reliable images from anywhere on the planet in under an hour.

“Major industries and governments are starved for timely satellite data, and even more so for data with the unique signal and intelligence advantage Capella’s synthetic aperture radar tech can provide. Commodity trading, urban development, critical infrastructure, shipping and security: businesses across the board realize that milliseconds matter in today’s global economy, and a steady stream of reliable, easily accessible Earth information just does not exist,” said Matt Ocko of DCVC. “Capella is solving that problem for a broad range of customers, from typical players like the Department of Defense, and also for blue-chip companies and NGOs that need to understand risks to our collective future.”

Capella Space is the first private U.S. company to develop small synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites for the commercial market. Capella’s satellites are less than half the size of other SAR small satellites, and thirty times smaller and hundreds of times less expensive than traditional SAR satellites that can cost upward of $500 million and can take days to deliver images. Thanks to the small size of Capella’s satellites, the company can launch faster, with far fewer rockets and significantly less capital than any other company. Capella’s breakthrough design lies at the heart of the company’s long-term strategy to rapidly establish a symmetrical 12-plane, high-revisit constellation that will produce more SAR images than the entire industry combined, at greater speed and lower cost than any satellite in orbit.

“We designed Capella’s constellation around a unique combination of spacecraft size, resolution and coverage to crack the code for customers, allowing them to reliably buy images they need at a lower cost,” said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. “We’ve already lined up tens of millions of dollars in pre-sale commitments from commercial and government customers, and are committed to unlock new possibilities for Earth imagery to inform decision-making on the ground.”