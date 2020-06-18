Cap and Gowns Continue – From Home: Insight School of Washington Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight School of Washington (ISWA), an online public school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state for the last 9 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 20 at 1:00 pm.

ISWA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ISWA will graduate over 450 students with 66 honor graduates. Students are attending a variety of post-secondary institutions across the country and have received multiple athletic and academic scholarships. ISWA is also proud to announce that several graduates will be serving in the Armed Forces as well as local police and fire departments.

“It’s been a very challenging year for Washington students, and we are thankful our students have had the opportunity to maintain a sense of normalcy with their schooling,” said ISWA Head of School Cecily Kiester. “Our graduates have worked so hard, and while we know an online ceremony isn’t our norm, we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation.”

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including a safer learning environment free from bullying, to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ISWA students access a robust online curriculum and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and for those students who need to make up credits, ISWA offers a credit recovery program.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Washington 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 1:00 PM

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Colby Hepner at 425-533-2700 ext 7286 or via email at chepner@k12insightwa.org.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 9-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.

