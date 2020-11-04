Canopy Launches Inaugural “Innovation Summit 2020” for Accounting Professionals Featuring Keynote Speaker: The Radical CPA, Jody Padar

This free, two-hour virtual event will focus on the future of the accounting industry and the beneficial tools needed for firm growth

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, today announced Canopy Innovation Summit 2020, the company’s first virtual summit to take place at 1 pm EST on November 10, 2020. The two-hour event will provide insight into the future of accounting firms, everyday innovation, tools to grow accounting practices through innovative approaches, and Canopy’s roadmap. The lineup features special guest Jody Padar, The Radical CPA and an Accounting Today Top 100 Influential Person, joined by Canopy’s CEO, Davis Bell, and Chief Product Officer, Larry Furr.

“We have been navigating this unprecedented time for many months and have observed an accelerated interest in effective practice management software solutions from accounting professionals,” said Davis Bell, CEO, Canopy. “With practices becoming virtual, having the software available to enhance client interaction is of paramount importance. Additionally, shifts like IRS automation, new services including PPP loan applications and forgiveness, and ever-evolving tax regulation changes have made it imperative that accounting professionals embrace innovation to remain competitive and grow their practice with new service offerings.”

The event will include talks aimed to inspire attendees who are poised to expand their businesses in 2021 and beyond:

Keynote: Practice Everyday Innovation - Jody Padar, The Radical CPA

The Future of Accounting Firms - Davis Bell, CEO, Canopy

Canopy Product Roadmap - Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer, Canopy

“It's so exciting to be able to share radical ideas and innovation with an audience that is embracing new technology and actively pursuing new ways to expand and better manage their practice,” said Jody Padar, The Radical CPA.

Register today for free!

About Canopy

Canopy provides cloud-based practice management software to thousands of accounting professionals nationwide. The modern, easy-to-use software cuts out accounting firm busywork, improves the client experience, and helps firms stay organized and operating efficiently. Committed to data security, Canopy’s solutions are SOC2 certified and data encrypted to ensure personal information is secure. Learn more at https://www.getcanopy.com/.

Jenny Olson

mPR, Inc. for Canopy

310-773-2568

jenny@mpublicrelations.com