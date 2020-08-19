Cannabis Science and Technology® to Host Hemp Science & Technology Virtual Symposium

Virtual event will educate industry professionals seeking to improve products, technology, and service

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#analyticaltesting--Cannabis Science and Technology® a multimedia platform that focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing, quality control, extraction, and cultivation, will host its first Hemp Science & Technology Virtual Symposium. Brian C. Smith, Ph.D., founder, CEO, and chief technical officer of Big Sur Scientific, will serve as the two-day event’s program chair.

The two-day virtual symposium will take place Oct. 28-29, 2020 and is free to attend. The symposium will feature talks from hemp scientists, researchers, and industry experts on a wide array of topics, including hemp analysis, cultivation, and extraction.

“During this health crisis, it’s more important than ever to offer resources and virtual events to our community that share knowledge and help the hemp industry continue to push forward,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Cannabis Science and Technology®. “We are excited to offer a new dedicated event for hemp professionals to learn more about the science and technology that can improve their work or lead to better products for consumers.”

“I am excited to be working with Cannabis Science and Technology® to offer the Hemp Science & Technology Symposium to our industry,” Smith said. “I have three state-of-the art symposia planned: New Developments in Hemp Testing, Optimizing Hemp Extractions and Overcoming Hemp Growing Challenges. Each session will feature talks by industry experts, and a roundtable discussion where attendees can ask the experts questions. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to improve your products and operations and advance your career.”

Details on speakers and presentation titles will be announced in the coming weeks. To register, click here.

About Cannabis Science and Technology®

Cannabis Science and Technology® is a multimedia platform that focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing, quality control, extraction, and cultivation. The magazine is accompanied by an online component and provides relevant information and tutorials for all members of the cannabis industry. Cannabis Science and Technology® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Cannabis Science and Technology® Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura, 609-716-7777, ext. 121

aventura@mjhlifesciences.com