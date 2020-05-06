Cambria Solutions Names Enterprise Controller and Executive Director of Strategic Growth

Randall Kaya joins fast-growing company from Wells Fargo, Blake Jeter promoted

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambria Solutions, a national information technology and management consulting firm that helps government deliver results better, faster and with greater consistency, has hired a longtime banking and financial industry executive and promoted a 10-year advisory consulting expert to key positions.

Randall Kaya, a former Vice President and Principal Business Relationship Manager with Wells Fargo for over 30 years, has been hired as Enterprise Controller and will have a significant role in the financial operations of Cambria Solutions.

Blake Jeter, who joined Cambria Solutions in 2012, has been promoted to Executive Director and will lead the company’s Strategic Growth Portfolio, focusing on providing leadership across sales teams and accelerating business growth in key areas.

“Randall is a key addition to our leadership team, bringing decades of deep financial experience that will serve us well in guiding our continued fast-paced growth,” said Cambria President Suzanne Vitale. “And I’ve been fortunate to be a part of Blake’s career progression in Cambria; watching him translate his natural talent and hone it to the executive level. Blake has elevated our business development efforts and helped the company expand into new markets and new capabilities with impressive results year after year.”

Kaya managed one of Wells Fargo’s largest commercial loan portfolios in Northern California, assessing and mitigating business and financial risks for the banking giant.

“The Enterprise Controller position allows me to be part of a dynamic entrepreneurial team that supports Cambria’s growth goals,” said Kaya, who earned an MBA in finance from Golden Gate University.

As Kaya crunches figures and provides financial guidance in the Sacramento office, Jeter will focus on building Cambria’s business along strategic growth areas, managing the progression of the firm’s investments in repeatable solutions, and driving capabilities and expansion in emerging trends and new geographies.

Jeter’s efforts to-date have contributed to double-digit year-over-year growth, building high-performing teams, and cultivating strategic partnerships with clients and other vendors. He specifically helped establish Cambria Solutions’ Mississippi and Louisiana offices and while Jeter will continue to serve as principal over some projects in Mississippi, he will now be focused on growing Cambria’s most strategic business areas across the nation.

“Modeled after growth teams in Silicon Valley, our Growth Portfolio is a strategic investment in the future of Cambria,” said Jeter, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Mississippi State University. “This new team will be focusing on emerging trends, building capabilities in Medicaid, Cloud and Tech Innovation, and accelerating our growth nationally.”

“Cambria is committed to helping government work better, smarter by optimizing the way services can be delivered through innovation and technology solutions,” Vitale said. “I am very excited to welcome Randall and Blake into our senior leadership team where their talents and experience will help us scale even further; these are exciting times at Cambria.”

About Cambria Solutions Inc.

Cambria Solutions is an information technology and management consulting firm based in Sacramento, Calif., with offices in Baton Rouge, La.; Jackson, Miss.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Olympia, Wash.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga; and Washington, D.C. Founded in 2003, Cambria builds solutions that feature ingenuity and a distinctively humanized approach. Since its founding, the company has experienced double-digit growth and has been recognized eight times by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, most recently in 2019. In 2017, Cambria Solutions was recognized by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year” and in 2014 was selected as one of Consulting magazine’s “Seven Small Jewels.” In addition, Cambria Solutions was named California’s Top IT Company of the Year in 2015 by LISTA, the Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology Association. For more information about Cambria Solutions, visit cambriasolutions.com.

