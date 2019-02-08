Calm Wakes Up With $88 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Calm, maker of a popular meditation app, has raised $88 million in a Series B financing, valuing the company at $1 billion and sending it to unicorn status. The funding round is led by TPG Growth with participation from Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and existing investors Insight Venture Partners and Sound Ventures. The round brings total funding to date to $116 million.

Calm helps users cope with some of the most important mental health issues of the modern age including anxiety, stress, and insomnia. According to the CDC, U.S. meditation practice more than tripled from 2012 to 2017. In addition, one in four Americans has trouble sleeping and Calm’s Sleep Stories – bedtime stories for adults – have surpassed more than 100 million listens, with original stories read by celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, Stephen Fry and Leona Lewis.

“This financing will accelerate our mission to make the world healthier and happier, with international growth and an increased investment in content being top priorities,” said Alex Tew, Calm co-founder and co-CEO. “We are excited to be working with an incredible partner in TPG for this new phase of Calm’s journey.”

Calm says it is profitable and has grown rapidly to over 40 million downloads worldwide, with one new user joining every second. The company quadrupled revenue in 2018, is currently on a $150 million annual revenue run rate, and has well over 1 million paying subscribers – all with a team of 50.

“We started as a meditation app, but have grown far beyond that,” said Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO. “Our vision is to build one of the most valuable and meaningful brands of the 21st century. Health and wellness is a $4 trillion industry and we believe there is a big opportunity to build the leading company in this fast growing and important space.”