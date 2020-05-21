Calix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the second quarter of 2020:

Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 27 th

Cowen 48th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 29th

Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

Investor Inquiries:

Thomas J. Dinges, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

408-474-0080

Tom.Dinges@Calix.com