BusinessWire

Calix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Calix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2020:


  • 14th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 17th
  • Cowen Virtual Networking and Cybersecurity Conference on December 15th
  • The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference on December 16th

Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.


Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Thomas J. Dinges, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
408-474-0080
Tom.Dinges@Calix.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Philo Announces Availability on Google Chromecast, Ushers in New Era of Cross-Device Control

Posted on Author Business Wire

Popular Streaming Service Launches New Device Compatibility and “Philo Connect”
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Chromecast–Philo, the entertainment-focused streaming television service today announced that the Philo Android app is now Chromecast-ena…
BusinessWire

Tripwire Configuration Manager SaaS Solution Delivers Enhanced Cloud Security

Posted on Author Business Wire

Service presents integrated view of cloud assets, offers automated remediation and monitors misconfigurations in the cloud
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tripwire, Inc., a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting the world’s leading organi…
BusinessWire

Basis Technologies Launches Latest Release of ActiveControl – The World’s Leading DevOps Automation Platform for SAP®

Posted on Author Business Wire

DALLAS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Basis Technologies, creators of the most complete DevOps and test automation platform engineered specifically for SAP systems, today announced the introduction of ActiveControl 8.3, the newest version of the company’s …