California Companies Raising Venture Capital in May

Beacons San Francisco $6 Million Seed Andreessen Horowitz with Atelier Ventures, The Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund, Night Ventures, Brazilian esports organization LOUD and Crush Music. May 24, 2021

Future Family San Francisco $9 Million Series A-1 Mindset Ventures May 24, 2021

Aurora Solar San Francisco $250 Million Series C Led by Coatue with ICONIQ Capital, Energize Ventures, and Fifth Wall. May 24, 2021

Fireflies.ai Pleasanton $14 Million Led by Khosla Ventures with Canaan Partners May 24, 2021

SiLC Technologies Monrovia $12 Million Series A Led by Alter Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital with Fluxunit – OSRAM Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV*, Epson, UMC Capital, Yamato Holdings and Global Brain May 24, 2021

Docbot Irvine $4 Million Series A Led by Khosla Ventures Bold Capital Partners, Collaborative Fund and Boutique Venture Partners May 24, 2021

Prima Los Angeles $9.2 Million Seed Plus Greycroft, H Ventures, Defy, and Lerer Hippeau, Adam Zeplain (mark vc), Global Founders Capital, Emerald Health, One Gun, and Purple Arch Ventures. May 21, 2021

Forte San Francisco $185 Million Series A Led by Griffin Gaming Partners with Union Grove Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, and Canaan May 20, 2021

ProducePay Los Angeles $43 Million Series C Led by G2VP, and co-led by IFC (International Finance Corp.) and IDB Invest with Anterra Capital and Coventure, Astanor Ventures, IGNIA, and Finistere. May 20, 2021

Figure San Francisco $200 Million Series D Co-led by 10T Holdings and Morgan Creek Digital with DCM, Digital Currency Group, HCM Capital, Ribbit Capital, RPM Ventures, the partners at DST Global May 20, 2021

HeyDay San Francisco $70 Million Series B General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures and Arbor Ventures May 20, 2021

Portside San Francisco $17 Million Tiger Global, I2BF Global Ventures and SOMA Capital May 20. 2021

Loom San Francisco $120 Million Series C Led by Andreessen Horowitz with ICONIQ Growth, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and General Catalyst May 20, 2021

Moxion Power Richmond $10 Million Series A Energy Impact Partners (EIP), Tamarack Global and Liquid 2 Ventures. May 20, 2021

Sunbit Los Angeles $130 Million Series D Zeev Ventures, Migdal Insurance, Harel Group, AltaIR Capital, and More Investment House. May 20, 2021

OneNav Palo Alto $21 Million Series B GV, Norwest Venture Partners and GSR Ventures May 20, 2021

Prodoscore Irvine $3 Million SNK Capital Partners May 19, 2021

LucidLink San Francisco $12 Million Series A Led by Headline with Adobe, Baseline Ventures and Bright Cap Ventures. May 19, 2021

Avatour San Francisco $2.9 Million Seed Ulu Ventures, Merus Capital, NTT Docomo Ventures, Plug & Play Ventures, and 500 Startups. May 19, 2021

Super San Francisco $50 Million Series C Asahi Kasei, AAA - Auto Club Group, Gaingels, REACH, Aquiline Technology Growth, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Moderne Ventures and the HSB Fund of Munich Re Ventures May 19, 2021

Britive Los Angeles $10 Million Led by Crosslink Capital with Upfront Ventures and One Way Ventures. May 19, 2021

Altruist Los Angeles $50 Million Series B Insight Partners, Venrock, Vanguard May 19, 2021

Petalfast Irvine $2.8 Million Series A Merida Capital Holdings May 19, 2021

Buildings IOT Concord $10 Million Keyframe Capital May 19, 2021

Foundry College San Francisco $1 Million Zanichelli Venture May 19, 2021

Coiled Los Angeles $21 Million Series A Bessemer Venture Partners May 19, 2021

Extend San Francisco $260 Million Series C Led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, 10X Capital and 40North May 18, 2021

Bad Robot Games Los Angeles $40+ Million Led by Galaxy Interactive, with Horizons Ventures, ICONIQ Capital and Tencent. May 18, 2021

Secfi San Francisco $150 Million Serengeti Asset Management May 18, 2021

Informed IQ San Francisco $20 Million Series A Co-led by Nyca Partners and US Venture Partners May 18, 2021

Roofr San Francisco $4.25 Million Post-Seed Bullpen Capital, Avidbank and Crosslink Capital May 18, 2021

Syncari San Francisco $17.3 Million Series A Led by Crosslink Capital, with participation by ANIMO, NextGen Venture Partners, SignalFire, and Dig Ventures May 18, 2021

Explorium San Mateo $75 Million Series C Led by Insight Partners, with Zeev Ventures, Emerge, F2 Venture Capital, 01 Advisors and Dynamic Loop Capital May 18, 2021

SymphonyRM San Jose $25 Million Series B Led by TT Capital Partners (TTCP) with Adams Street Partners May 18, 2021

Cortex San Francisco $2.5 Million Seed Led by Sequoia with Y Combinator May 18, 2021

Daring Los Angeles $40 Million Series B Led by D1 Capital Partners with Drake, Maveron and Palm Tree Crew May 18, 2021

Good Meat San Francisco $170 Million UBS O’Connor, Graphene Ventures, K3 Ventures May 18, 2021

VideoAmp Los Angeles $75 Million Capital IP May 18, 2021

Artificial Palo Alto $21.5 Million Series A Led by M12 with Playground Global and AME Cloud Ventures. May 18, 2021

Styra Redwood City $40 Million Series B Led by Battery Ventures with Unusual Ventures, Accel, Capital One Ventures and Citi Ventures May 18, 2021

Edge Impulse San Jose $15 Million Series A Led by Canaan Partners with Acrew Capital, Fika Ventures, Momenta Ventures, and Knollwood Investment Advisory May 18, 2021

Merge San Francisco $4.5 Million Series A NEA May 17, 2021

Jerry Palo Alto $28 Million Series B Led by Goodwater Capital with Jay Vijayan, CEO of Tekion; Jon McNeill, CEO of DVx Ventures; Brandon Krieg, CEO of Stash; Ed Robinson, co-founder and president of Stash; Johnson Cook, president of Greenlight; and Timothy Sheehan, CEO of Greenlight. May 17, 2021

Nexa3D Ventura $55 Million OurCrowd and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures May 17, 2021

Hayden AI Technologies San Francisco $4.5 Million Led by BootstrapLabs, Modern Venture Partners, UC Berkeley's Strawberry Creek Ventures, and e.Republic's venture arm, Autotech Ventures May 17, 2021

HOMMA Hayward $8 Million B Dash Ventures, Mistletoe, D4V, Lemon Gas, Joto Techno, Nohara Holdings, and Goldengate Investment Club, NTT Docomo Ventures, Kokuyo, Property Agent, Aqua Clara and Sunnyside Up May 14, 2021

Interline Therapeutics San Francisco $92 million Foresite Capital and ARCH Venture Partners May 13, 2021

MasterClass San Francisco $225 Million Series F Led by Fidelity with Baillie Gifford, Balyasny Asset Management and Eldridge, IVP, Javelin, NEA and Owl Ventures. May 13, 2021

ArmorCode Palo Alto $3 Million Seed Led by Sierra Ventures with Tau Ventures and Z5 Capital May 13, 2021

GRIN Sacramento $16 Million Series A Led by Imaginary Ventures with Good Friends Venture Capital May 13, 2021

Cyral Milpitas $26 Million Redpoint, Costanoa Ventures, A.Capital, Silicon Valley CISO Investments May 13, 2021

Vella Bioscience Los Angeles $7 Million Seed II Aaron Fleck & Associates. May 13, 2021

Deepscribe San Francisco $5.2 Million Seed Led by Bee Partners with Industry Ventures and Stage II Capital, Tsingyuan Ventures, 1984 Ventures, Wavemaker 360, Supernode Ventures, Skydeck, Plug and Play and Sequoia Scout Fund, May 13, 2021

BluBracket Palo Alto $12 Million Series A Led by Evolution Equity Partners with Unusual Ventures, Point72 Ventures, SignalFire and Firebolt Ventures May 13, 2021

Bluestar Genomics San Diego $70 million Series C Mattias Westman, Pathology Asia Holdings May 12, 2021

Mindera San Diego $12 million Series A-2 Led by Mountain Group Partners, Rockmont Investments, and Scientific Health Development. May 12, 2021

Hidden Leaf Games Los Angeles $3.2 Million Seed Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with Vermillion Ventures May 12, 2021

Treasury Prime San Francisco $20 Million Series B Co-led by Deciens Capital and QED Investors with SaaStr Fund, and Susa Ventures May 12, 2021

Handshake San Francisco $80 Million Series E Co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Spark Capital with Coatue Management and Valiant Peregrine Fund, True Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, EQT Ventures, GGV Capital, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Emerson Collective May 12, 2021

Sanlo San Francisco $3.5 Million Co-led by Index Ventures and Initial Capital, with LVP, Portag3 Ventures and XYZ Venture Capital May 12, 2021

Jifflenow San Jose $11.9 million Accel, Saama Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Trousdale Capital May 12, 2021

Collective San Francisco $20 Million Series A Led by General Catalyst with Sound Ventures May 12, 2021

Stampli Mountain View $50 Million Series C Led by Insight Partners with SignalFire and Nextworld Capital, UpWest, Hillsven, Bloomberg and Naver Corp May 12, 2021

Zenlayer Los Angeles $50 Million Series C Led by Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital, with Volcanics Venture, F&G Venture, NSFOCUS, and Forebright Capital May 12, 2021

Sightcall San Francisco $42 Million Series B Led by InfraVia Capital Partners with Bpifrance May 12, 2021

Juno Diagnostics San Diego $25 Million Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund May 12, 2021

All Day Kitchens San Francisco $20 Million Series B Led by Founders Fund, with Khosla Ventures, Doordash CEO Tony Xu, and Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Andreessen Horowitz and Base10 May 12, 2021

Innovusion Sunnyvale $64 million Series B Temasek, BAI Capital, and Joy Capital, NIO Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and F-Prime Capital May 11, 2021

Sima.ai San Jose $80 Million Series B Led by Fidelity with Adage Capital Management, Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Wing Venture Capital, Alter Venture Partners, and +ND Capital. May 11, 2021

Cycode San Francisco $20 Million Series A Led by Insight Partners, with YL Ventures May 11, 2021

Engageli Palo Alto $33 Million Series A Co-led by Maveron and Corner Ventures with Good Friends, Educapital, May 11, 2021

Ethos San Francisco $200 Million Series D Led by General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital; Accel; GV; Glade Brook Capital Partners May 11, 2021

Airkit Palo Alto $40 Million Series B Led by EQT Ventures, with Accel, Emergence Capital, Salesforce Ventures May 11, 2021

Arkose Labs San Francisco $70 Million Series C Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2* with Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, M12 and PayPal Ventures May 11, 2021

Legion Redwood City $50 Million Series E Led by Stripes, with Norwest Venture Partners, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, and Dollar General. May 11, 2021

CircleCI San Francisco $100 Million Series F Led by Greenspring Associates, with Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold, Scale, Owl Rock, and Next Equity Partners May 11, 2021

Mythic Redwood City $70 Million Series C Led by BlackRock and Hewlett Packard Enterprise May 11, 2021

Futu Clearing Palo Alto $400 Million From parent company Futu Holdings May 10, 2021

Therini Bio South San Francisco $17 million seed Co-led by SV Health Investors' Impact Medicine Fund, MRL Ventures, and Sanofi Ventures with Dementia Discovery Fund and Dolby Family Ventures, Foundation for a Better World May 10, 2021

Spinwheel Oakland $7 Million Led by QED Investors with Core Innovation Capital, Fika Ventures, and Firebolt Ventures. May 7, 2021

ViaBot San Francisco $6.1 Million Baseline Ventures, Morado Ventures, SOSV, and Grit Ventures May 7, 2021

Vori Health San Francisco $45 Million Series A Led by NEA with AlleyCorp and Max Ventures May 7, 2021

Dasera Sunnyvale $6 Million Seed Led by Sierra Ventures, with Saama Capital, One Way Ventures, Sand Hill Angels May 6, 2021

Syxsense Aliso Viejo $6 Million Led by Oquirrh Ventures and Origami Capital Partners, with Signal Peak Ventures. May 5, 2021

Startree Mountain View $24 Million Series A Led by Bain Capital Ventures and GGV Capital, with CRV. May 5, 2021

Utmost San Francisco $21 Million Series B Led by Mosaic Ventures with Greylock Partners and Workday Ventures, Acadian Ventures and Alumni Ventures Group. May 5, 2021

Vida Health San Francisco $110 Million Series D Led by General Atlantic with Centene, AXA Venture Partners (AVP), and Ardea Capital Partners. Ally Bridge Group, AME Cloud Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Guidewell, NGP Capital, and Workday Ventures. May 5, 2021

Cellares South San Francisco $82 million Series B Led by Decheng Capital and Eclipse Ventures with Skyviews Life Science and 8VC May 5, 2021

ReCharge Santa Monica $277 million Summit Partners, ICONIQ Growth, and Bain Capital Ventures May 4, 2021

LoanSnap San Francisco $30 Million Series B Led by True Ventures, with Baseline Ventures, Richard Branson's Virgin Group, AVANTA Ventures, ThomVest Ventures, Joe Montana's Liquid 2, WorkPlay Ventures and MANTIS May 4, 2021

Vanta San Francisco $50 Million Series A Led by Sequoia with Y Combinator May 4, 2021

Forge San Francisco $150 Million Deutsche Börse, Temasek, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, LUN Partners Group May 4, 2021

Mainspring Energy Menlo Park $95 Million Series D Led by Devonshire Investors with Princeville Capital, 40 North Ventures, and Chevron Technology Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, ClearSky, AEP, KCK, and Equinor May 4, 2021

ValGenesis San Francisco $24 Million Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital May 4, 2021

Frequencz San Francisco $4.1 Million Candou Ventures, Brightly Ventures, Luminar Ventures, Acequia Capital, In-Venture and, Starbright Invest. May 4, 2021

Luca Sports Palo Alto $1.6 Million Seed Led by Raptor Group, Toy Ventures, Milwaukee Bucks owner/Avenue Capital founder Marc Lasry, and professional tennis player John Isner May 4, 2021

Copper Cow Coffee Los Angeles $8.5 Million Series A Co-led by Cultivian Sandbox and Arborview Capital with Siddhi Capital, Silverton Partners, Social Starts, Montage Ventures, CRCM, and Stormbreaker Ventures. May 4, 2021

Honeybook San Francisco $155 Million Series D Led by Durable Capital Partners LP with Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Zeev Ventures, 01 Advisors, Norwest Venture Partners, OurCrowd and Citi Ventures. May 4, 2021

Persona San Francisco $50 Million Series B Led by Index Ventures with Coatue May 4, 2021

Collective Health San Francisco $280 Million Series F Led by Health Care Service Corporation with DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G Squared, Maverick Ventures, NEA, PFM Health Sciences, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Sun Life May 4, 2021

Workboard Redwood City $75 Million Series D Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures, and M12 – Microsoft's Venture Fund, Capital One Ventures and SVB Capital. May 4, 2021

Kajabi Irvine $550 Million Led by Tiger Global Management with TPG, Tidemark, Owl Rock Capital and Meritech Capital; Spectrum Equity May 4, 2021

Avenue 8 San Francisco $14 Million Series A Co-led by Threshold Ventures and Craft Ventures May 3, 2021

Bone Health Technologies San Francisco $2.5 Million Led by Good Growth Capital with Astia Angels, Ambit Health Ventures, Portfolia Femtech Fund, IT-Farm, Golden Seeds, Berkeley Angel Network, the Band of Angels, Reno Seed Fund May 3, 2021