News Venture Funding

California Companies Raising Venture Capital in May

Editor

Here’s a list of companies in the state that have publicly announced venture capital raises in the month of May.

New companies announcing fundings are being added regularly.

 

CompanyHeadquartersFundingInvestorsDate Announced
BeaconsSan Francisco$6 Million SeedAndreessen Horowitz with Atelier Ventures, The Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund, Night Ventures, Brazilian esports organization LOUD and Crush Music.May 24, 2021
Future FamilySan Francisco$9 Million Series A-1Mindset VenturesMay 24, 2021
Aurora SolarSan Francisco$250 Million Series CLed by Coatue with ICONIQ Capital, Energize Ventures, and Fifth Wall.May 24, 2021
Fireflies.aiPleasanton$14 Million Led by Khosla Ventures with Canaan PartnersMay 24, 2021
SiLC TechnologiesMonrovia$12 Million Series ALed by Alter Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital with Fluxunit – OSRAM Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV*, Epson, UMC Capital, Yamato Holdings and Global BrainMay 24, 2021
DocbotIrvine$4 Million Series ALed by Khosla Ventures Bold Capital Partners, Collaborative Fund and Boutique Venture PartnersMay 24, 2021
PrimaLos Angeles$9.2 Million Seed PlusGreycroft, H Ventures, Defy, and Lerer Hippeau, Adam Zeplain (mark vc), Global Founders Capital, Emerald Health, One Gun, and Purple Arch Ventures. May 21, 2021
ForteSan Francisco$185 Million Series ALed by Griffin Gaming Partners with Union Grove Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, and Canaan May 20, 2021
ProducePayLos Angeles$43 Million Series CLed by G2VP, and co-led by IFC (International Finance Corp.) and IDB Invest with Anterra Capital and Coventure, Astanor Ventures, IGNIA, and Finistere.May 20, 2021
FigureSan Francisco$200 Million Series DCo-led by 10T Holdings and Morgan Creek Digital with DCM, Digital Currency Group, HCM Capital, Ribbit Capital, RPM Ventures, the partners at DST Global May 20, 2021
HeyDaySan Francisco$70 Million Series BGeneral Catalyst, Khosla Ventures and Arbor VenturesMay 20, 2021
PortsideSan Francisco$17 MillionTiger Global, I2BF Global Ventures and SOMA CapitalMay 20. 2021
LoomSan Francisco$120 Million Series CLed by Andreessen Horowitz with ICONIQ Growth, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and General CatalystMay 20, 2021
Moxion PowerRichmond$10 Million Series AEnergy Impact Partners (EIP), Tamarack Global and Liquid 2 Ventures.May 20, 2021
SunbitLos Angeles$130 Million Series DZeev Ventures, Migdal Insurance, Harel Group, AltaIR Capital, and More Investment House.May 20, 2021
OneNavPalo Alto $21 Million Series BGV, Norwest Venture Partners and GSR VenturesMay 20, 2021
ProdoscoreIrvine$3 MillionSNK Capital PartnersMay 19, 2021
LucidLinkSan Francisco$12 Million Series ALed by Headline with Adobe, Baseline Ventures and Bright Cap Ventures.May 19, 2021
AvatourSan Francisco$2.9 Million SeedUlu Ventures, Merus Capital, NTT Docomo Ventures, Plug & Play Ventures, and 500 Startups.May 19, 2021
SuperSan Francisco$50 Million Series C Asahi Kasei, AAA - Auto Club Group, Gaingels, REACH, Aquiline Technology Growth, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Moderne Ventures and the HSB Fund of Munich Re VenturesMay 19, 2021
BritiveLos Angeles$10 MillionLed by Crosslink Capital with Upfront Ventures and One Way Ventures. May 19, 2021
AltruistLos Angeles$50 Million Series B Insight Partners, Venrock, VanguardMay 19, 2021
PetalfastIrvine$2.8 Million Series AMerida Capital HoldingsMay 19, 2021
Buildings IOTConcord$10 MillionKeyframe CapitalMay 19, 2021
Foundry CollegeSan Francisco$1 MillionZanichelli VentureMay 19, 2021
CoiledLos Angeles$21 Million Series ABessemer Venture PartnersMay 19, 2021
ExtendSan Francisco$260 Million Series CLed by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, 10X Capital and 40NorthMay 18, 2021
Bad Robot GamesLos Angeles$40+ MillionLed by Galaxy Interactive, with Horizons Ventures, ICONIQ Capital and Tencent.May 18, 2021
SecfiSan Francisco$150 MillionSerengeti Asset ManagementMay 18, 2021
Informed IQSan Francisco$20 Million Series ACo-led by Nyca Partners and US Venture PartnersMay 18, 2021
RoofrSan Francisco$4.25 Million Post-SeedBullpen Capital, Avidbank and Crosslink CapitalMay 18, 2021
SyncariSan Francisco$17.3 Million Series ALed by Crosslink Capital, with participation by ANIMO, NextGen Venture Partners, SignalFire, and Dig VenturesMay 18, 2021
ExploriumSan Mateo$75 Million Series CLed by Insight Partners, with Zeev Ventures, Emerge, F2 Venture Capital, 01 Advisors and Dynamic Loop Capital May 18, 2021
SymphonyRMSan Jose$25 Million Series BLed by TT Capital Partners (TTCP) with Adams Street Partners May 18, 2021
CortexSan Francisco$2.5 Million SeedLed by Sequoia with Y CombinatorMay 18, 2021
DaringLos Angeles$40 Million Series BLed by D1 Capital Partners with Drake, Maveron and Palm Tree CrewMay 18, 2021
Good MeatSan Francisco$170 MillionUBS O’Connor, Graphene Ventures, K3 VenturesMay 18, 2021
VideoAmpLos Angeles$75 MillionCapital IPMay 18, 2021
ArtificialPalo Alto$21.5 Million Series ALed by M12 with Playground Global and AME Cloud Ventures. May 18, 2021
StyraRedwood City$40 Million Series BLed by Battery Ventures with Unusual Ventures, Accel, Capital One Ventures and Citi VenturesMay 18, 2021
Edge ImpulseSan Jose$15 Million Series ALed by Canaan Partners with Acrew Capital, Fika Ventures, Momenta Ventures, and Knollwood Investment AdvisoryMay 18, 2021
MergeSan Francisco$4.5 Million Series ANEAMay 17, 2021
JerryPalo Alto$28 Million Series BLed by Goodwater Capital with Jay Vijayan, CEO of Tekion; Jon McNeill, CEO of DVx Ventures; Brandon Krieg, CEO of Stash; Ed Robinson, co-founder and president of Stash; Johnson Cook, president of Greenlight; and Timothy Sheehan, CEO of Greenlight.May 17, 2021
Nexa3DVentura$55 Million OurCrowd and Saudi Aramco Energy VenturesMay 17, 2021
Hayden AI TechnologiesSan Francisco$4.5 MillionLed by BootstrapLabs, Modern Venture Partners, UC Berkeley's Strawberry Creek Ventures, and e.Republic's venture arm, Autotech VenturesMay 17, 2021
HOMMAHayward$8 MillionB Dash Ventures, Mistletoe, D4V, Lemon Gas, Joto Techno, Nohara Holdings, and Goldengate Investment Club, NTT Docomo Ventures, Kokuyo, Property Agent, Aqua Clara and Sunnyside UpMay 14, 2021
Interline TherapeuticsSan Francisco$92 millionForesite Capital and ARCH Venture PartnersMay 13, 2021
MasterClassSan Francisco$225 Million Series FLed by Fidelity with Baillie Gifford, Balyasny Asset Management and Eldridge, IVP, Javelin, NEA and Owl Ventures.May 13, 2021
ArmorCodePalo Alto$3 Million SeedLed by Sierra Ventures with Tau Ventures and Z5 Capital May 13, 2021
GRINSacramento$16 Million Series ALed by Imaginary Ventures with Good Friends Venture CapitalMay 13, 2021
CyralMilpitas$26 MillionRedpoint, Costanoa Ventures, A.Capital, Silicon Valley CISO InvestmentsMay 13, 2021
Vella BioscienceLos Angeles$7 Million Seed IIAaron Fleck & Associates.May 13, 2021
DeepscribeSan Francisco$5.2 Million SeedLed by Bee Partners with Industry Ventures and Stage II Capital, Tsingyuan Ventures, 1984 Ventures, Wavemaker 360, Supernode Ventures, Skydeck, Plug and Play and Sequoia Scout Fund,May 13, 2021
BluBracketPalo Alto$12 Million Series ALed by Evolution Equity Partners with Unusual Ventures, Point72 Ventures, SignalFire and Firebolt VenturesMay 13, 2021
Bluestar GenomicsSan Diego$70 million Series CMattias Westman, Pathology Asia HoldingsMay 12, 2021
MinderaSan Diego$12 million Series A-2Led by Mountain Group Partners, Rockmont Investments, and Scientific Health Development.May 12, 2021
Hidden Leaf GamesLos Angeles$3.2 Million SeedLed by Lightspeed Venture Partners with Vermillion VenturesMay 12, 2021
Treasury PrimeSan Francisco$20 Million Series BCo-led by Deciens Capital and QED Investors with SaaStr Fund, and Susa VenturesMay 12, 2021
HandshakeSan Francisco$80 Million Series ECo-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Spark Capital with Coatue Management and Valiant Peregrine Fund, True Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, EQT Ventures, GGV Capital, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Emerson CollectiveMay 12, 2021
SanloSan Francisco$3.5 MillionCo-led by Index Ventures and Initial Capital, with LVP, Portag3 Ventures and XYZ Venture CapitalMay 12, 2021
JifflenowSan Jose$11.9 millionAccel, Saama Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Trousdale CapitalMay 12, 2021
CollectiveSan Francisco$20 Million Series ALed by General Catalyst with Sound VenturesMay 12, 2021
StampliMountain View$50 Million Series CLed by Insight Partners with SignalFire and Nextworld Capital, UpWest, Hillsven, Bloomberg and Naver CorpMay 12, 2021
ZenlayerLos Angeles$50 Million Series CLed by Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital, with Volcanics Venture, F&G Venture, NSFOCUS, and Forebright CapitalMay 12, 2021
SightcallSan Francisco$42 Million Series BLed by InfraVia Capital Partners with BpifranceMay 12, 2021
Juno DiagnosticsSan Diego$25 MillionPerceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) FundMay 12, 2021
All Day KitchensSan Francisco$20 Million Series BLed by Founders Fund, with Khosla Ventures, Doordash CEO Tony Xu, and Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Andreessen Horowitz and Base10 May 12, 2021
InnovusionSunnyvale$64 million Series BTemasek, BAI Capital, and Joy Capital, NIO Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and F-Prime Capital May 11, 2021
Sima.aiSan Jose$80 Million Series BLed by Fidelity with Adage Capital Management, Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Wing Venture Capital, Alter Venture Partners, and +ND Capital.May 11, 2021
CycodeSan Francisco$20 Million Series ALed by Insight Partners, with YL VenturesMay 11, 2021
EngageliPalo Alto$33 Million Series ACo-led by Maveron and Corner Ventures with Good Friends, Educapital,May 11, 2021
EthosSan Francisco$200 Million Series DLed by General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital; Accel; GV; Glade Brook Capital PartnersMay 11, 2021
AirkitPalo Alto$40 Million Series BLed by EQT Ventures, with Accel, Emergence Capital, Salesforce VenturesMay 11, 2021
Arkose LabsSan Francisco$70 Million Series CLed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2* with Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, M12 and PayPal VenturesMay 11, 2021
LegionRedwood City$50 Million Series ELed by Stripes, with Norwest Venture Partners, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, and Dollar General. May 11, 2021
CircleCISan Francisco$100 Million Series FLed by Greenspring Associates, with Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold, Scale, Owl Rock, and Next Equity PartnersMay 11, 2021
MythicRedwood City$70 Million Series CLed by BlackRock and Hewlett Packard EnterpriseMay 11, 2021
Futu ClearingPalo Alto$400 MillionFrom parent company Futu HoldingsMay 10, 2021
Therini BioSouth San Francisco$17 million seedCo-led by SV Health Investors' Impact Medicine Fund, MRL Ventures, and Sanofi Ventures with Dementia Discovery Fund and Dolby Family Ventures, Foundation for a Better World May 10, 2021
SpinwheelOakland$7 MillionLed by QED Investors with Core Innovation Capital, Fika Ventures, and Firebolt Ventures.May 7, 2021
ViaBotSan Francisco$6.1 MillionBaseline Ventures, Morado Ventures, SOSV, and Grit VenturesMay 7, 2021
Vori HealthSan Francisco$45 Million Series ALed by NEA with AlleyCorp and Max VenturesMay 7, 2021
DaseraSunnyvale$6 Million SeedLed by Sierra Ventures, with Saama Capital, One Way Ventures, Sand Hill AngelsMay 6, 2021
SyxsenseAliso Viejo$6 MillionLed by Oquirrh Ventures and Origami Capital Partners, with Signal Peak Ventures.May 5, 2021
StartreeMountain View$24 Million Series ALed by Bain Capital Ventures and GGV Capital, with CRV.May 5, 2021
UtmostSan Francisco$21 Million Series BLed by Mosaic Ventures with Greylock Partners and Workday Ventures, Acadian Ventures and Alumni Ventures Group.May 5, 2021
Vida HealthSan Francisco$110 Million Series DLed by General Atlantic with Centene, AXA Venture Partners (AVP), and Ardea Capital Partners. Ally Bridge Group, AME Cloud Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Guidewell, NGP Capital, and Workday Ventures.May 5, 2021
CellaresSouth San Francisco$82 million Series BLed by Decheng Capital and Eclipse Ventures with Skyviews Life Science and 8VCMay 5, 2021
ReChargeSanta Monica$277 millionSummit Partners, ICONIQ Growth, and Bain Capital VenturesMay 4, 2021
LoanSnapSan Francisco$30 Million Series BLed by True Ventures, with Baseline Ventures, Richard Branson's Virgin Group, AVANTA Ventures, ThomVest Ventures, Joe Montana's Liquid 2, WorkPlay Ventures and MANTIS May 4, 2021
VantaSan Francisco$50 Million Series ALed by Sequoia with Y CombinatorMay 4, 2021
ForgeSan Francisco$150 MillionDeutsche Börse, Temasek, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, LUN Partners GroupMay 4, 2021
Mainspring EnergyMenlo Park$95 Million Series DLed by Devonshire Investors with Princeville Capital, 40 North Ventures, and Chevron Technology Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, ClearSky, AEP, KCK, and EquinorMay 4, 2021
ValGenesisSan Francisco$24 MillionMorgan Stanley Expansion CapitalMay 4, 2021
FrequenczSan Francisco$4.1 MillionCandou Ventures, Brightly Ventures, Luminar Ventures, Acequia Capital, In-Venture and, Starbright Invest.May 4, 2021
Luca SportsPalo Alto$1.6 Million SeedLed by Raptor Group, Toy Ventures, Milwaukee Bucks owner/Avenue Capital founder Marc Lasry, and professional tennis player John IsnerMay 4, 2021
Copper Cow CoffeeLos Angeles$8.5 Million Series ACo-led by Cultivian Sandbox and Arborview Capital with Siddhi Capital, Silverton Partners, Social Starts, Montage Ventures, CRCM, and Stormbreaker Ventures. May 4, 2021
HoneybookSan Francisco$155 Million Series DLed by Durable Capital Partners LP with Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Zeev Ventures, 01 Advisors, Norwest Venture Partners, OurCrowd and Citi Ventures. May 4, 2021
PersonaSan Francisco$50 Million Series BLed by Index Ventures with CoatueMay 4, 2021
Collective HealthSan Francisco$280 Million Series FLed by Health Care Service Corporation with DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G Squared, Maverick Ventures, NEA, PFM Health Sciences, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Sun LifeMay 4, 2021
WorkboardRedwood City$75 Million Series DLed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures, and M12 – Microsoft's Venture Fund, Capital One Ventures and SVB Capital.May 4, 2021
KajabiIrvine$550 MillionLed by Tiger Global Management with TPG, Tidemark, Owl Rock Capital and Meritech Capital; Spectrum EquityMay 4, 2021
Avenue 8San Francisco$14 Million Series ACo-led by Threshold Ventures and Craft VenturesMay 3, 2021
Bone Health TechnologiesSan Francisco$2.5 MillionLed by Good Growth Capital with Astia Angels, Ambit Health Ventures, Portfolia Femtech Fund, IT-Farm, Golden Seeds, Berkeley Angel Network, the Band of Angels, Reno Seed FundMay 3, 2021
Obviously AISan Francisco$3.6 Million SeedLed by TMV with B Capital Group, Golden Gate Ventures, Arka Venture LabsMay 3, 2021