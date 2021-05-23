California Companies Raising Venture Capital in May
Here’s a list of companies in the state that have publicly announced venture capital raises in the month of May.
New companies announcing fundings are being added regularly.
|Company
|Headquarters
|Funding
|Investors
|Date Announced
|Beacons
|San Francisco
|$6 Million Seed
|Andreessen Horowitz with Atelier Ventures, The Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund, Night Ventures, Brazilian esports organization LOUD and Crush Music.
|May 24, 2021
|Future Family
|San Francisco
|$9 Million Series A-1
|Mindset Ventures
|May 24, 2021
|Aurora Solar
|San Francisco
|$250 Million Series C
|Led by Coatue with ICONIQ Capital, Energize Ventures, and Fifth Wall.
|May 24, 2021
|Fireflies.ai
|Pleasanton
|$14 Million
|Led by Khosla Ventures with Canaan Partners
|May 24, 2021
|SiLC Technologies
|Monrovia
|$12 Million Series A
|Led by Alter Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital with Fluxunit – OSRAM Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV*, Epson, UMC Capital, Yamato Holdings and Global Brain
|May 24, 2021
|Docbot
|Irvine
|$4 Million Series A
|Led by Khosla Ventures Bold Capital Partners, Collaborative Fund and Boutique Venture Partners
|May 24, 2021
|Prima
|Los Angeles
|$9.2 Million Seed Plus
|Greycroft, H Ventures, Defy, and Lerer Hippeau, Adam Zeplain (mark vc), Global Founders Capital, Emerald Health, One Gun, and Purple Arch Ventures.
|May 21, 2021
|Forte
|San Francisco
|$185 Million Series A
|Led by Griffin Gaming Partners with Union Grove Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, and Canaan
|May 20, 2021
|ProducePay
|Los Angeles
|$43 Million Series C
|Led by G2VP, and co-led by IFC (International Finance Corp.) and IDB Invest with Anterra Capital and Coventure, Astanor Ventures, IGNIA, and Finistere.
|May 20, 2021
|Figure
|San Francisco
|$200 Million Series D
|Co-led by 10T Holdings and Morgan Creek Digital with DCM, Digital Currency Group, HCM Capital, Ribbit Capital, RPM Ventures, the partners at DST Global
|May 20, 2021
|HeyDay
|San Francisco
|$70 Million Series B
|General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures and Arbor Ventures
|May 20, 2021
|Portside
|San Francisco
|$17 Million
|Tiger Global, I2BF Global Ventures and SOMA Capital
|May 20. 2021
|Loom
|San Francisco
|$120 Million Series C
|Led by Andreessen Horowitz with ICONIQ Growth, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and General Catalyst
|May 20, 2021
|Moxion Power
|Richmond
|$10 Million Series A
|Energy Impact Partners (EIP), Tamarack Global and Liquid 2 Ventures.
|May 20, 2021
|Sunbit
|Los Angeles
|$130 Million Series D
|Zeev Ventures, Migdal Insurance, Harel Group, AltaIR Capital, and More Investment House.
|May 20, 2021
|OneNav
|Palo Alto
|$21 Million Series B
|GV, Norwest Venture Partners and GSR Ventures
|May 20, 2021
|Prodoscore
|Irvine
|$3 Million
|SNK Capital Partners
|May 19, 2021
|LucidLink
|San Francisco
|$12 Million Series A
|Led by Headline with Adobe, Baseline Ventures and Bright Cap Ventures.
|May 19, 2021
|Avatour
|San Francisco
|$2.9 Million Seed
|Ulu Ventures, Merus Capital, NTT Docomo Ventures, Plug & Play Ventures, and 500 Startups.
|May 19, 2021
|Super
|San Francisco
|$50 Million Series C
|Asahi Kasei, AAA - Auto Club Group, Gaingels, REACH, Aquiline Technology Growth, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Moderne Ventures and the HSB Fund of Munich Re Ventures
|May 19, 2021
|Britive
|Los Angeles
|$10 Million
|Led by Crosslink Capital with Upfront Ventures and One Way Ventures.
|May 19, 2021
|Altruist
|Los Angeles
|$50 Million Series B
|Insight Partners, Venrock, Vanguard
|May 19, 2021
|Petalfast
|Irvine
|$2.8 Million Series A
|Merida Capital Holdings
|May 19, 2021
|Buildings IOT
|Concord
|$10 Million
|Keyframe Capital
|May 19, 2021
|Foundry College
|San Francisco
|$1 Million
|Zanichelli Venture
|May 19, 2021
|Coiled
|Los Angeles
|$21 Million Series A
|Bessemer Venture Partners
|May 19, 2021
|Extend
|San Francisco
|$260 Million Series C
|Led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 with Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, 10X Capital and 40North
|May 18, 2021
|Bad Robot Games
|Los Angeles
|$40+ Million
|Led by Galaxy Interactive, with Horizons Ventures, ICONIQ Capital and Tencent.
|May 18, 2021
|Secfi
|San Francisco
|$150 Million
|Serengeti Asset Management
|May 18, 2021
|Informed IQ
|San Francisco
|$20 Million Series A
|Co-led by Nyca Partners and US Venture Partners
|May 18, 2021
|Roofr
|San Francisco
|$4.25 Million Post-Seed
|Bullpen Capital, Avidbank and Crosslink Capital
|May 18, 2021
|Syncari
|San Francisco
|$17.3 Million Series A
|Led by Crosslink Capital, with participation by ANIMO, NextGen Venture Partners, SignalFire, and Dig Ventures
|May 18, 2021
|Explorium
|San Mateo
|$75 Million Series C
|Led by Insight Partners, with Zeev Ventures, Emerge, F2 Venture Capital, 01 Advisors and Dynamic Loop Capital
|May 18, 2021
|SymphonyRM
|San Jose
|$25 Million Series B
|Led by TT Capital Partners (TTCP) with Adams Street Partners
|May 18, 2021
|Cortex
|San Francisco
|$2.5 Million Seed
|Led by Sequoia with Y Combinator
|May 18, 2021
|Daring
|Los Angeles
|$40 Million Series B
|Led by D1 Capital Partners with Drake, Maveron and Palm Tree Crew
|May 18, 2021
|Good Meat
|San Francisco
|$170 Million
|UBS O’Connor, Graphene Ventures, K3 Ventures
|May 18, 2021
|VideoAmp
|Los Angeles
|$75 Million
|Capital IP
|May 18, 2021
|Artificial
|Palo Alto
|$21.5 Million Series A
|Led by M12 with Playground Global and AME Cloud Ventures.
|May 18, 2021
|Styra
|Redwood City
|$40 Million Series B
|Led by Battery Ventures with Unusual Ventures, Accel, Capital One Ventures and Citi Ventures
|May 18, 2021
|Edge Impulse
|San Jose
|$15 Million Series A
|Led by Canaan Partners with Acrew Capital, Fika Ventures, Momenta Ventures, and Knollwood Investment Advisory
|May 18, 2021
|Merge
|San Francisco
|$4.5 Million Series A
|NEA
|May 17, 2021
|Jerry
|Palo Alto
|$28 Million Series B
|Led by Goodwater Capital with Jay Vijayan, CEO of Tekion; Jon McNeill, CEO of DVx Ventures; Brandon Krieg, CEO of Stash; Ed Robinson, co-founder and president of Stash; Johnson Cook, president of Greenlight; and Timothy Sheehan, CEO of Greenlight.
|May 17, 2021
|Nexa3D
|Ventura
|$55 Million
|OurCrowd and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures
|May 17, 2021
|Hayden AI Technologies
|San Francisco
|$4.5 Million
|Led by BootstrapLabs, Modern Venture Partners, UC Berkeley's Strawberry Creek Ventures, and e.Republic's venture arm, Autotech Ventures
|May 17, 2021
|HOMMA
|Hayward
|$8 Million
|B Dash Ventures, Mistletoe, D4V, Lemon Gas, Joto Techno, Nohara Holdings, and Goldengate Investment Club, NTT Docomo Ventures, Kokuyo, Property Agent, Aqua Clara and Sunnyside Up
|May 14, 2021
|Interline Therapeutics
|San Francisco
|$92 million
|Foresite Capital and ARCH Venture Partners
|May 13, 2021
|MasterClass
|San Francisco
|$225 Million Series F
|Led by Fidelity with Baillie Gifford, Balyasny Asset Management and Eldridge, IVP, Javelin, NEA and Owl Ventures.
|May 13, 2021
|ArmorCode
|Palo Alto
|$3 Million Seed
|Led by Sierra Ventures with Tau Ventures and Z5 Capital
|May 13, 2021
|GRIN
|Sacramento
|$16 Million Series A
|Led by Imaginary Ventures with Good Friends Venture Capital
|May 13, 2021
|Cyral
|Milpitas
|$26 Million
|Redpoint, Costanoa Ventures, A.Capital, Silicon Valley CISO Investments
|May 13, 2021
|Vella Bioscience
|Los Angeles
|$7 Million Seed II
|Aaron Fleck & Associates.
|May 13, 2021
|Deepscribe
|San Francisco
|$5.2 Million Seed
|Led by Bee Partners with Industry Ventures and Stage II Capital, Tsingyuan Ventures, 1984 Ventures, Wavemaker 360, Supernode Ventures, Skydeck, Plug and Play and Sequoia Scout Fund,
|May 13, 2021
|BluBracket
|Palo Alto
|$12 Million Series A
|Led by Evolution Equity Partners with Unusual Ventures, Point72 Ventures, SignalFire and Firebolt Ventures
|May 13, 2021
|Bluestar Genomics
|San Diego
|$70 million Series C
|Mattias Westman, Pathology Asia Holdings
|May 12, 2021
|Mindera
|San Diego
|$12 million Series A-2
|Led by Mountain Group Partners, Rockmont Investments, and Scientific Health Development.
|May 12, 2021
|Hidden Leaf Games
|Los Angeles
|$3.2 Million Seed
|Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with Vermillion Ventures
|May 12, 2021
|Treasury Prime
|San Francisco
|$20 Million Series B
|Co-led by Deciens Capital and QED Investors with SaaStr Fund, and Susa Ventures
|May 12, 2021
|Handshake
|San Francisco
|$80 Million Series E
|Co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Spark Capital with Coatue Management and Valiant Peregrine Fund, True Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, EQT Ventures, GGV Capital, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Emerson Collective
|May 12, 2021
|Sanlo
|San Francisco
|$3.5 Million
|Co-led by Index Ventures and Initial Capital, with LVP, Portag3 Ventures and XYZ Venture Capital
|May 12, 2021
|Jifflenow
|San Jose
|$11.9 million
|Accel, Saama Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Trousdale Capital
|May 12, 2021
|Collective
|San Francisco
|$20 Million Series A
|Led by General Catalyst with Sound Ventures
|May 12, 2021
|Stampli
|Mountain View
|$50 Million Series C
|Led by Insight Partners with SignalFire and Nextworld Capital, UpWest, Hillsven, Bloomberg and Naver Corp
|May 12, 2021
|Zenlayer
|Los Angeles
|$50 Million Series C
|Led by Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital, with Volcanics Venture, F&G Venture, NSFOCUS, and Forebright Capital
|May 12, 2021
|Sightcall
|San Francisco
|$42 Million Series B
|Led by InfraVia Capital Partners with Bpifrance
|May 12, 2021
|Juno Diagnostics
|San Diego
|$25 Million
|Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund
|May 12, 2021
|All Day Kitchens
|San Francisco
|$20 Million Series B
|Led by Founders Fund, with Khosla Ventures, Doordash CEO Tony Xu, and Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Andreessen Horowitz and Base10
|May 12, 2021
|Innovusion
|Sunnyvale
|$64 million Series B
|Temasek, BAI Capital, and Joy Capital, NIO Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and F-Prime Capital
|May 11, 2021
|Sima.ai
|San Jose
|$80 Million Series B
|Led by Fidelity with Adage Capital Management, Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Wing Venture Capital, Alter Venture Partners, and +ND Capital.
|May 11, 2021
|Cycode
|San Francisco
|$20 Million Series A
|Led by Insight Partners, with YL Ventures
|May 11, 2021
|Engageli
|Palo Alto
|$33 Million Series A
|Co-led by Maveron and Corner Ventures with Good Friends, Educapital,
|May 11, 2021
|Ethos
|San Francisco
|$200 Million Series D
|Led by General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital; Accel; GV; Glade Brook Capital Partners
|May 11, 2021
|Airkit
|Palo Alto
|$40 Million Series B
|Led by EQT Ventures, with Accel, Emergence Capital, Salesforce Ventures
|May 11, 2021
|Arkose Labs
|San Francisco
|$70 Million Series C
|Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2* with Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, M12 and PayPal Ventures
|May 11, 2021
|Legion
|Redwood City
|$50 Million Series E
|Led by Stripes, with Norwest Venture Partners, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, and Dollar General.
|May 11, 2021
|CircleCI
|San Francisco
|$100 Million Series F
|Led by Greenspring Associates, with Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold, Scale, Owl Rock, and Next Equity Partners
|May 11, 2021
|Mythic
|Redwood City
|$70 Million Series C
|Led by BlackRock and Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|May 11, 2021
|Futu Clearing
|Palo Alto
|$400 Million
|From parent company Futu Holdings
|May 10, 2021
|Therini Bio
|South San Francisco
|$17 million seed
|Co-led by SV Health Investors' Impact Medicine Fund, MRL Ventures, and Sanofi Ventures with Dementia Discovery Fund and Dolby Family Ventures, Foundation for a Better World
|May 10, 2021
|Spinwheel
|Oakland
|$7 Million
|Led by QED Investors with Core Innovation Capital, Fika Ventures, and Firebolt Ventures.
|May 7, 2021
|ViaBot
|San Francisco
|$6.1 Million
|Baseline Ventures, Morado Ventures, SOSV, and Grit Ventures
|May 7, 2021
|Vori Health
|San Francisco
|$45 Million Series A
|Led by NEA with AlleyCorp and Max Ventures
|May 7, 2021
|Dasera
|Sunnyvale
|$6 Million Seed
|Led by Sierra Ventures, with Saama Capital, One Way Ventures, Sand Hill Angels
|May 6, 2021
|Syxsense
|Aliso Viejo
|$6 Million
|Led by Oquirrh Ventures and Origami Capital Partners, with Signal Peak Ventures.
|May 5, 2021
|Startree
|Mountain View
|$24 Million Series A
|Led by Bain Capital Ventures and GGV Capital, with CRV.
|May 5, 2021
|Utmost
|San Francisco
|$21 Million Series B
|Led by Mosaic Ventures with Greylock Partners and Workday Ventures, Acadian Ventures and Alumni Ventures Group.
|May 5, 2021
|Vida Health
|San Francisco
|$110 Million Series D
|Led by General Atlantic with Centene, AXA Venture Partners (AVP), and Ardea Capital Partners. Ally Bridge Group, AME Cloud Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Guidewell, NGP Capital, and Workday Ventures.
|May 5, 2021
|Cellares
|South San Francisco
|$82 million Series B
|Led by Decheng Capital and Eclipse Ventures with Skyviews Life Science and 8VC
|May 5, 2021
|ReCharge
|Santa Monica
|$277 million
|Summit Partners, ICONIQ Growth, and Bain Capital Ventures
|May 4, 2021
|LoanSnap
|San Francisco
|$30 Million Series B
|Led by True Ventures, with Baseline Ventures, Richard Branson's Virgin Group, AVANTA Ventures, ThomVest Ventures, Joe Montana's Liquid 2, WorkPlay Ventures and MANTIS
|May 4, 2021
|Vanta
|San Francisco
|$50 Million Series A
|Led by Sequoia with Y Combinator
|May 4, 2021
|Forge
|San Francisco
|$150 Million
|Deutsche Börse, Temasek, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, LUN Partners Group
|May 4, 2021
|Mainspring Energy
|Menlo Park
|$95 Million Series D
|Led by Devonshire Investors with Princeville Capital, 40 North Ventures, and Chevron Technology Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, ClearSky, AEP, KCK, and Equinor
|May 4, 2021
|ValGenesis
|San Francisco
|$24 Million
|Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital
|May 4, 2021
|Frequencz
|San Francisco
|$4.1 Million
|Candou Ventures, Brightly Ventures, Luminar Ventures, Acequia Capital, In-Venture and, Starbright Invest.
|May 4, 2021
|Luca Sports
|Palo Alto
|$1.6 Million Seed
|Led by Raptor Group, Toy Ventures, Milwaukee Bucks owner/Avenue Capital founder Marc Lasry, and professional tennis player John Isner
|May 4, 2021
|Copper Cow Coffee
|Los Angeles
|$8.5 Million Series A
|Co-led by Cultivian Sandbox and Arborview Capital with Siddhi Capital, Silverton Partners, Social Starts, Montage Ventures, CRCM, and Stormbreaker Ventures.
|May 4, 2021
|Honeybook
|San Francisco
|$155 Million Series D
|Led by Durable Capital Partners LP with Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Zeev Ventures, 01 Advisors, Norwest Venture Partners, OurCrowd and Citi Ventures.
|May 4, 2021
|Persona
|San Francisco
|$50 Million Series B
|Led by Index Ventures with Coatue
|May 4, 2021
|Collective Health
|San Francisco
|$280 Million Series F
|Led by Health Care Service Corporation with DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G Squared, Maverick Ventures, NEA, PFM Health Sciences, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Sun Life
|May 4, 2021
|Workboard
|Redwood City
|$75 Million Series D
|Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures, and M12 – Microsoft's Venture Fund, Capital One Ventures and SVB Capital.
|May 4, 2021
|Kajabi
|Irvine
|$550 Million
|Led by Tiger Global Management with TPG, Tidemark, Owl Rock Capital and Meritech Capital; Spectrum Equity
|May 4, 2021
|Avenue 8
|San Francisco
|$14 Million Series A
|Co-led by Threshold Ventures and Craft Ventures
|May 3, 2021
|Bone Health Technologies
|San Francisco
|$2.5 Million
|Led by Good Growth Capital with Astia Angels, Ambit Health Ventures, Portfolia Femtech Fund, IT-Farm, Golden Seeds, Berkeley Angel Network, the Band of Angels, Reno Seed Fund
|May 3, 2021
|Obviously AI
|San Francisco
|$3.6 Million Seed
|Led by TMV with B Capital Group, Golden Gate Ventures, Arka Venture Labs
|May 3, 2021