California Companies Raising Venture Capital in June
Here’s a list of companies across the state of California that have raised venture capital in the month of June 2021.
|Company
|Headquarters
|Funding
|Investors
|Date Announced
|Red 6
|Santa Monica
|$30 Million Series A
|Led by Snowpoint ventures
|June 1, 2021
|Electroneek
|San Francisco
|$20 Million Series A
|Led by Baring Vostok with AICPA, YellowRockets.vc, Dragon Capital, I2BF, Angelsdeck, Gokul Rajaram
|June 1, 2021
|Exabeam
|San Mateo
|$200 Million Series F
|Led by Blue Owl Capital with Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Norwest Venture Partners
|June 1, 2021
|[redacted]
|San Francisco
|$35 Million Series B
|Led by Ten Eleven Ventures, with Valor Equity Partners and SVB Capital
|June 1, 2021