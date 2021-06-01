News Venture Funding

California Companies Raising Venture Capital in June

Here’s a list of companies across the state of California that have raised venture capital in the month of June 2021.

CompanyHeadquartersFundingInvestorsDate Announced
Red 6Santa Monica$30 Million Series ALed by Snowpoint venturesJune 1, 2021
ElectroneekSan Francisco$20 Million Series ALed by Baring Vostok with AICPA, YellowRockets.vc, Dragon Capital, I2BF, Angelsdeck, Gokul RajaramJune 1, 2021
ExabeamSan Mateo$200 Million Series FLed by Blue Owl Capital with Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Norwest Venture PartnersJune 1, 2021
[redacted] San Francisco$35 Million Series BLed by Ten Eleven Ventures, with Valor Equity Partners and SVB CapitalJune 1, 2021