Caesars Palace Finishes $100 Million Renovation

The legendary Caesars Palace Las Vegas resort and casino has completed the renovation of its Palace Tower at a price tag of over $100 million. Palace Tower is the resort’s largest tower and features 1,181 stylishly designed guest rooms and suites.

Considered the crown jewel of the tower, the 29th floor features 10 luxurious new villas aimed at high-rollers and featuring exquisite finishes, bespoke furnishings and a curated art program.

The 10 villas range in size from 2,750 square feet to 4,085 square feet. Like the grand villas in the Octavius, Forum and Augustus towers, the new Palace Tower villas feature the finest design details including refined flooring, intricate finishes and wall coverings imported from around the globe.

“Caesars Palace is known worldwide for its collection of opulent villas, which have hosted some of the world’s most discriminating guests, including celebrities, dignitaries and royalty,” says Gary Selesner, president of Caesars Palace. “The completely redesigned Palace Tower, including its luxurious new villas, further diversifies the lavish accommodations and elevated service that distinguish Caesars Palace as one of the Strip’s leading resorts.”

The Palace Tower’s elegantly designed new guest rooms and suites feature cool grey tones accented by royal blue and champagne gold. Design highlights include pillow-top king and queen beds, stone bathrooms and LED flat-screen televisions. Centrally located, the Palace Tower is a short walk to the resort’s convention center, Appian Way shops and Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis.

The villas, designed by leading firm KNA Design, blend various architectural styles with an eclectic mix of furniture and décor, resulting in the appearance of a worldly collection of styles worthy of a well‐traveled aristocrat. Furnishings are a combination of highly detailed, hand-carved items mixed with more simple, streamlined yet sophisticated pieces. The Palace Tower villas were designed with four primary aesthetics in mind:

Ancient Grecian – A formal yet masculine style echoing a sophisticated relationship to the Caesars Palace theme utilizing warm hues of grey and blue with splashes of red.

Biedermeier (German) – A streamlined, elegant European style incorporating rich woods with a slightly masculine aesthetic that incorporates warm neutrals and gold with strong accents of black and a touch of red.

English Regency – A refined, formal European style that incorporates rich woods, creams and sapphire blue with accents of emerald green.

French Empire – A formal, elegant European neoclassic style featuring a soft blend of hand-painted finishes featuring light shades of neutral and celadon mint green.

Additional villa design features include the following:

Imported stone and hand-distressed hardwood flooring featuring intricate designs and patterns

Powder rooms designed to resemble delicate jewel boxes featuring bespoke, furniture-style cabinets

A curated art program combines hand-painted wall murals and art pieces which range from tradition to contemporary

Architectural lighting designed to brighten and add drama to spaces; custom wood, iron, bronze and glass lighting fixtures

Raised wood paneling and fabric upholstered walls ranging from luxurious silks to velvets, wools and cotton

Hand-tufted, custom-designed,100% wool area rugs and wall-to-wall carpets imported from Thailand

24K gold-plated plumbing fixtures in the master bathrooms and powder rooms

Steam showers in all bathrooms

Specialty 85″ or 75″ televisions with surround sound in living areas, which retail for $20,000

Fully outfitted pantries with stainless steel appliances

Toilets featuring revolutionary integrated technology and functions

Fully integrated whirlpool tubs in all bathrooms with air massage and whirlpool jets

Villa guests are entitled to additional perks and amenities, including the following:

Private elevator entry to the 29th floor of the Palace Tower

Around the clock access to butler service

Limousine transportation to and from McCarran International Airport

VIP check-in and Total Rewards Diamond queuing at locations throughout all Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) Las Vegas resorts

The Palace Tower suites and villas, along with Caesars Entertainment’s most exclusive collection of luxury accommodations across its portfolio of Las Vegas resorts, are available to view and book online. Pricing for Palace Tower villas begin at $3,109 per night.