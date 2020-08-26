BusinessWire

Cadence’s Sandhya Venkateshan and Alan Lindstrom to Present at D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Services Virtual Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cadence’s Sandhya Venkateshan and Alan Lindstrom to Present at D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Services Virtual Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS):


WHO:
Sandhya Venkateshan, vice president, Finance and Alan Lindstrom, senior group director, Investor Relations, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Ms. Venkateshan and Mr. Lindstrom will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Services Conference on September 9, 2020.

WHEN:
The talk will be available live by webcast at 3:25 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 9, 2020. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 25, 2020.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence
Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Interior Savings Credit Union Moves to Fiserv to Enable Digital Transformation and Expand Innovation

Posted on Author Business Wire

Sixty percent of Canadian credit unions over $100 million in assets now leverage a core platform from Fiserv
BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions…
BusinessWire

Bonafont Launching Transplace’s Advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Transportation Management System (TMS) to Streamline its Supply Chain

Posted on Author Business Wire

Leading Mexican bottled water brand will save logistics costs and gain real-time network visibility
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL–Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, today announced a new contract with Bonafont, a h…
BusinessWire

AtScale Enables Dynamic Scaling and Advanced Security Features for Hybrid Cloud Environments

Posted on Author Business Wire

Platform Updates Extend Cloud OLAP Leadership and Enhanced Autonomous Data Engineering Capabilities
SAN MATEO, Calif. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AtScale, the intelligent data virtualization provider for advanced analytics, today announced expanded sec…