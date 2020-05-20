BusinessWire

Cadence’s Lip-Bu Tan to Present at Bank of America Virtual Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):


WHO:
Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Mr. Tan will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the virtual Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference on June 2, 2020.

WHEN:
Mr. Tan’s talk will be available live by webcast at 10:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, June 12, 2020.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and health. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

 

