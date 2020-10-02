BusinessWire

Cadence Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cadence Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its third quarter financial results webcast on Monday, October 19, 2020.


Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 19, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, December 18, 2020, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

For more information, please contact:
Cadence Investor Relations
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Trustwave Unveils Cloud Security Services For Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud

Posted on Author Business Wire

Managed Detection and High-Level Expertise Helps Enterprises Effectively Detect Threats Across Diverse Cloud Environments
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustwave unveiled a new portfolio of consulting and managed security services for Palo Alto Networks …
BusinessWire

Banish Bottlenecks and Busywork with Asana Automation

Posted on Author Business Wire

Asana introduces new suite of smart capabilities

Anatomy of Work Index finds that less than 30 percent of time is spent on skilled work
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Asana, a leading work management platform for teams, announced the intro…
BusinessWire

First Launches Personal Network Efficiency for Its Intelligent Coaching Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

Leading network analytics combined with real-time tracking of network listing activity help agents win more deals
DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First, an intelligent coaching platform for the real estate market, today introduced a major enhancement t…