Cadence Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its second quarter financial results webcast on Monday, July 20, 2020.


Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on July 20, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 11, 2020, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and health. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

