CACI International to Release Third Quarter FY20 Results After Market Close on April 29, 2020

To Hold Webcast Before Market Open on April 30, 2020

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will issue its third quarter FY20 results at 4:15 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Following the release of this information, we have scheduled a webcast for Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Members of our senior management team will be making a brief presentation focusing on the third quarter of FY20, followed by a question-and-answer session to discuss our results and our future performance expectations.

You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits over the Internet by logging on to http://investor.caci.com/news/#upcomingevent at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available over the Internet and can be accessed through our homepage (www.caci.com) by clicking on the CACI Investor Relations tab.

CACI’s 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

