CACI Awarded $128 Million Task Order to Support Precision Targeting and Visual Augmentation Systems for U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, single-award task order, with a ceiling value of nearly $128 million, to provide mission expertise, including training and field service support to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Soldier (PEO Soldier) on maneuver, precision targeting and visual augmentation systems.

CACI will provide the mission expertise to PEO Soldier’s Project Manager Soldier Maneuver and Precision Targeting (PM SMPT) and Project Manager Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems (PM IVAS) to maximize soldier lethality, mobility, and situational awareness. That includes developing and conducting new equipment training, as well as providing rapid field service support for a wide-range of systems, such as the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, Thermal Weapon Sight, Enhanced Night Vision Goggles, Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder, and other soldier-borne systems that use imaging and laser technologies.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is prepared to provide the Army with the expertise it needs to complete its missions overseas and minimize the risks to its soldiers. Additionally, this work further underscores CACI’s position as a leading mission integrator for the U.S. military.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI is proud to support the Army’s mission to deploy, fight, and safeguard our nation. Our work with the Army will always reflect CACI’s culture of character, ethics, and integrity.”

CACI's 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges.

