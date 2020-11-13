BusinessWire

Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2020.


About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


Contacts

Steve Delahunt
Investor Relations
(617) 342-6255

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Sysdig Continues International Expansion with New Data Center Options in the US and Europe

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company expands SaaS offering, while adding stringent data protection and compliance

Customers are able to choose where their data is stored

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sysdig, Inc., the secure DevOps leader, today announced new data center o…
BusinessWire

Zara (Inditex) Picks dLocal to Support e-Commerce Operations in Uruguay and Paraguay

Posted on Author Business Wire

dLocal’s platform accepts local payments in Uruguay and Paraguay, providing a seamless experience for customers.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–dLocal, an award-winning fintech company that specializes in cross-border payments for emerging markets, a…
BusinessWire

Tricentis Expands Leadership Team With AWS Veteran Amidst Rapid Growth

Posted on Author Business Wire

Brent Remai Joins Tricentis as CMO to Support Expanding Markets and Rapid Growth
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–Tricentis, the cloud’s #1 Continuous Testing platform, announced today that Brent Remai, a strategic, growth-oriented indu…