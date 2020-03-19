Cable One Offers Low Cost Internet to Assist Families in Need During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced that its family of brands (Sparklight®, NewWave Communications and Fidelity Communications) will offer additional relief measures to support families in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Beginning today, a 15 Mbps internet plan for $10 per month is available for the next 60 days to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students. No documentation will be required to sign up for this plan.

Earlier this week, the Company opened free WiFi hotspots in local office parking lots across its footprint for public use during the crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected. The Company will work to open additional WiFi hotspots in other public areas in the coming days and weeks.

Beginning March 13, 2020, Cable One made unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days and committed to waiving late fees and deferring payments for its customers for 60 days.

The Company also stands ready to support critical infrastructure with speed upgrades and other requests to ensure ongoing and reliable service for local educators and health care professionals, including customers under federal rural healthcare and E-rate programs.

Cable One will continue evaluating all measures being taken based on the ongoing impact and evolving nature of the pandemic.

“A fast and reliable internet connection has never been more important for staying in touch with family, friends, school and work,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “Being a local connectivity provider means we are there for our communities in difficult times like these, and we remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting them through this crisis.”

For more information, call (602) 364-6372.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Trish Niemann

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

602.364.6372

patricia.niemann@sparklight.biz