BusinessWire

Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020.


About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers. 


Contacts

Trish Niemann
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
602.364.6372
patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran
CFO
investor_relations@cableone.biz

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Spirent Solution Simplifies Testing for Public and Hybrid Clouds

Posted on Author Business Wire

TestCenter Virtual delivers new network functions and emulation capabilities via AWS Marketplace
CALABASAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HybridCloud–Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the trusted provider of test, measurement, assurance and analytics…
BusinessWire

The U.S. Department of Defense Selects CompanionMx™ for Suicide Prevention Study in Active Duty Naval Personnel

Posted on Author Business Wire

Boston-based digital health technology company and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs use smartphones to conduct risk assessment of Navy sailors’ mental health and wellness
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CompanionMx™, Inc., a digital health technology …
BusinessWire

Neurophotometrics and Markforged Announce New 3D Printed Nasal Swab that Provides Better Accuracy than Current COVID-19 Testing Standard in Initial Study

Posted on Author Business Wire

Neurophotometrics, Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, SCREEN, and University of California San Diego collaborated to develop and test the 3D printed swab
WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Markforged, the leading manufacturer of metal and carbon fibe…