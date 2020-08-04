BusinessWire

Cable One Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cable One Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share, an increase of $0.25 per share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2020.


About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave™ brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.


Contacts

Trish Niemann
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
602.364.6372
patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

Steven Cochran
CFO
investor_relations@cableone.biz

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Silvur Launches New Retirement Normal Campaign to Help Baby Boomers Thrive Through Retirement and Meet New Post-COVID Goals

Posted on Author Business Wire

Retirement planning app introduces new tools to help Americans come out of the pandemic more focused and better prepared for the future, with chance to win up to $100K to fund their new and improved retirement goals
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvur, …
BusinessWire

Centera and Credo Partner on Single-Lambda 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers

Posted on Author Business Wire

Live 100G QSFP28 DR1 Demonstrations at ECOC 2019
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AECcable–Centera Photonics Inc., a silicon photonics optical solution provider for high performance interconnects, and Credo, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserial…
BusinessWire

Source Photonics Announces a Comprehensive Portfolio of 50Gb/s Optical Transceivers for 5G Mid-Haul Applications

Posted on Author Business Wire

As a data rate of choice, 50Gb/s provides mid-haul bandwidth requirements not supported by 25Gb/s and offers economic advantages over 100Gb/s transceivers
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100G–Source Photonics, a market leader of optical transceivers for wi…