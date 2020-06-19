BusinessWire

C4 Technical Services Offers Innovative Solutions to Support COVID-19 Strategy and Planning

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C4 Technical Services, an IT and Telecommunications staffing service and IT Management consulting company, is offering innovative solutions to support businesses as they work to reopen, safely return workers, and welcome back customers during the COVID-19 pandemic:


  • Medical Screeners: Recommendations and implementation of COVID-19 screening best practices such as temperature, questionnaire, or attestation screening as appropriate. We align medically trained consultants to help in lobbies or entrances to execute questionnaires and temperature screening of employees, customers, and vendors.
  • Medical consultation on business preparedness: Medical Director on staff to provide risk assessments and recommendations on how to safely resume business operations.
  • Mobile Wellness App/Symptom checker: Our mobile development team has created a Mobile Wellness App that can help streamline the process of answering symptom questionnaires or surveys and provide a platform for self-screening.
  • Thermal Cameras: Our team has aligned with cutting edge cameras and software applications that we can install, set up, and support based on your unique requirements.
  • Employee testing: We are partnered with a Mobile testing team that can do an assessment and implement COVID-19 testing best practices for both symptomatic and asymptomatic employees.
  • Large Sanitation stations: We have over five models of large sanitation stations that hold 1 liter to 4.89 gallons of sanitizer at a time. We have technology to run data on these units to show which ones get the most use and when they are running low. This can help increase safety in high traffic areas.
  • PPE and Sanitizer. We provide a solution to procuring a variety of items. Our team can procure welcome kits, sanitizer units, sanitizer (70% + alcohol), masks, gloves, tents, handheld thermometers, goggles, and face shields, saving our clients time and money.

As Businesses are reopening, they will continue to pivot, adapt, and innovate solutions to fit their employees and customers. We are committed to pivoting alongside our customers to support their COVID-19 safety planning. C4 has helped several companies find cost effective solutions and implement best practices successfully. For the past three months, C4's Covid team has been on the forefront of keeping essential businesses open and now helping other companies reopen up safely.

Organizations interested in learning more about the C4's Capabilities to get Back to Business solution can contact info@c4techservices.com or visit http://c4techservices.com/.


Mike Hoolihan, 612-599-4492
mhoolihan@c4techservices.com

