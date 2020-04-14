C2M beta Joins the Global Accelerator Network

Partnership accelerates the resources available to cohort participants

MISSOULA, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ConnectMT--C2M beta, the technology accelerator powered by Blackfoot partnering with startups and innovative corporations to create impact in the Rocky Mountain region, announced today it has joined the Denver-based Global Accelerator Network (GAN).

“This is a terrific partnership for C2M beta, our cohort participants and the community as a whole,” said Joe Fanguy, VP of Strategic Development with Blackfoot and C2M beta co-founder. "In addition to being one of only two Montana-based accelerators to join the GAN network, we're excited to see how our participants leverage GAN's expanding community and learn how the C2M beta experience can benefit their global accelerator program."

Participants in the C2M beta accelerator will have access and exposure to GAN’s growing corporate and funding relationships. GAN currently has more than 100 accelerators in its community, running programs in more than 120 cities around the world.

"Our focus is to connect relationships to resources, ensuring our growing community is able to benefit from a network of startups, corporations and investors rather than from a single organization," said Patrick Riley, CEO of Global Accelerator Network. "Given the background of C2M beta and the team's approach to connecting their community to more resources, we're looking forward to how our partnership will benefit our collective programs."

About C2M beta: C2M beta’s mission is to connect people to technology. Started in 2018, C2M beta is the accelerator arm of Blackfoot. C2M beta uses a sprint-based process aimed at continual progress, which involves bringing on a team of seasoned executives to join the journey of each participating startup. The accelerator’s 90-day program brings together leaders of startups and corporations aiming to build connections and solutions for their users. To learn more, visit www.c2mbeta.com.

About GAN: GAN was born out of Techstars, becoming an independently-operated organization in 2014 with a focus on identifying, addressing and supporting accelerators and corporate partners. In 2019, GAN introduced the Global Startup Studio Network (GSSN), a highly curated community of independent venture studios, startup studios, venture builders and company builders located all over the world. To learn more, visit www.gan.co.

