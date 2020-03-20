byte Shares Their Nationwide Teledentisty Network to Support the COVID-19 Crisis

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#byte--byte (http://www.byteme.com), the world’s fastest growing direct-to-consumer teeth aligner company, has committed to providing access to tele-dentistry for anyone who needs assistance via its giving arm of byteCares and supported by the American TeleDentistry Association.

Tele-dentistry uses electronic information, imaging and communication technologies to provide support and dental care—including diagnosis, consultation, treatment and education—remotely. With dentists and orthodontists across the country closing their practices due to the spread of the Coronavirus, tele-dentistry provides a safe alternative to in-office dental care. Through this new initiative, byte will provide free access to anyone in the United States via its 160+ nationwide network of licensed dentists and orthodontists whether or not the person is an existing byte customer.

“We are committed to providing tele-dentistry to anyone who has questions, needs information or assistance from a dentist or orthodontist while their regular doctor’s office is shut down,” said byte Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Jon Marashi. “We have an incredible network of dentists and orthodontists across the U.S., and we want to support our communities in this time of need.”

“I am thrilled to see byte’s continued commitment to increase access to dental care through the implementation of innovative tele-dentistry solutions during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Marc Ackerman, Executive Director of the American TeleDentistry Association.

All questions will be funneled through a dedicated communications channel, and will be answered within 24 hours. In addition, byte’s Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Jon Marashi will be available to answer questions through a series of ongoing Instagram live streams.

“On behalf of byte, I’m committed to help serve the greater community through this byteCares initiative,” said Dr. Marashi. “Tele-dentistry is a safe and effective way to help people navigate certain dental concerns while they’re confined to their homes.”

As a leader in the tele-dentistry field, byte’s at-home teeth-straightening system delivers all of the tools and monitoring necessary to safely and effectively straighten your teeth without ever having to leave your home. byte’s clinical and patient care teams will continue to be available seven days a week to answer any questions from customers and are now available to answer questions from anyone in need of dental care remote support during this challenging time.

