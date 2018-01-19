Burger King Launches Double Quarter Pounder Burger

Burger King is taking on McDonald’s with a new flame-grilled burger called the Double Quarter Pound KING.

The new burger takes aim at hamburger giant McDonald’s, which recently launched its own Double Quarter Pounder.

The new Burger King double burger features more than ½ lb. of beef and is topped with American cheese, freshly sliced onions, zesty pickles and ketchup, all on a toasted, sesame seed bun.

The flame-grilled Double Quarter Pound KING Sandwich has a recommended price of $5.39.

Burger King has more than 15,000 restaurants worldwide and is owned by Restaurant Brands International which also operates Tim Hortons and Popeyes.