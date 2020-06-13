Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of RPA in Call Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CallCenterOutsourcingMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Teleperformance SE, Transcom WorldWide AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and rising security concerns might hamper market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
- IT And Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Government
- Other End-users
-
Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
- Call Center Outsourcing Market Size
- Call Center Outsourcing Market Trends
- Call Center Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the call center outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market, vendors
Table of Contents:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers
- Increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers
- Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atento S.A.
- Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
- Concentrix Corp.
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
- Sitel Group
- StarTek Inc.
- Sykes Enterprises Inc.
- Teleperformance SE
- Transcom WorldWide AB
- TTEC Holdings Inc.
APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
