Bullpen Capital Launches $75 Million Fund

MENLO PARK — Bullpen Capital has raised its third fund, Bullpen III, with $75 million. The fund was oversubscribed with participation from Greenspring Associates, Venture Investment Associates (VIA), Oberlin College, and other institutional and individual investors. Like the firm’s previous two funds, Bullpen III will invest in technology startups between their Seed and Series A financing rounds.

Founded in 2010, Bullpen Capital is the first venture firm to specialize in Post-Seed funding. “Bullpen seeks out startups that have excellent early operating metrics but that are frequently overlooked by the rest of the venture ecosystem. Many Bullpen companies are in under-invested categories and geographies or have founders with unusual backgrounds,” said Bullpen General Partner Paul Martino.

“In addition to fund-of-fund investors like Greenspring and VIA, Fund III is the first time that we have had support from colleges and endowments,” said Eric Wiesen, General Partner at Bullpen Capital.

Here are some of the 50+ startups Bullpen has invested in:

Classy , a fundraising platform for non-profits and social enterprises, recently raised $35m led by JMI capital. CEO Scot Chisholm said, “Doing my Bullpen Round prior to my Series A really turbo charged our growth. The guidance we received from the team was crucial in raising later rounds led by Mithril and then JMI.”

, a fundraising platform for non-profits and social enterprises, recently raised led by JMI capital. CEO said, “Doing my Bullpen Round prior to my Series A really turbo charged our growth. The guidance we received from the team was crucial in raising later rounds led by Mithril and then JMI.” FanDuel recently merged with Draft Kings enabling the fantasy sports technology companies to give greater investment in product innovation, high-quality customer experience and create a more accelerated path to profitability.

recently merged with Draft Kings enabling the fantasy sports technology companies to give greater investment in product innovation, high-quality customer experience and create a more accelerated path to profitability. Circulate, a data supply side platform, was acquired last month by Axciom, combining them with the strength of LiveRamp and Arbor to enable brands to expand people-based marketing beyond leading media platforms and allow publishers to better support people-based marketing initiatives.

“Post-Seed financing is not some fad – it’s a permanent change in the venture ecosystem, and the opportunity is even bigger than we realized,” continues Paul Martino, General Partner at Bullpen Capital. “With over $75mmillion in additional firepower, Bullpen will strengthen its leadership position in Post Seed.”