Bullhorn Announces EngageX, an Immersive Experiential Conference for the Staffing Industry

In Response to Public Health Concerns, Bullhorn® Moves Its Flagship Staffing and Recruiting Conference Online and Removes Attendance Fees

WHAT: EngageX: The Online Experience

WHO: All Staffing Industry Professionals

WHEN: Thursday, June 18, 2020

WHERE: Online: Details and Registration at http://engage.bullhorn.com/EngageX-2020?LS=Public_Relations&LSD=&LA=EngageX_Alert&LAD=&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EngageX_Alert

About EngageX

EngageX: The Engage Experience extends Bullhorn’s flagship staffing and recruiting conference to an immersive online conference experience, where hundreds of staffing industry leaders will discover how to more effectively engage talent, leadership, and the future of staffing. In light of the spread of COVID-19, Bullhorn has decided to take the planned Engage Austin event online and make it completely free to attend for all.

Taking place Thursday, June 18, EngageX is a comprehensive online event bringing together recruitment leaders and practitioners alike for unparalleled industry insights and tactical Bullhorn product training, and Bullhorn’s vision for 2020 and beyond. The EngageX keynote speakers are:

Opening Keynote: Bullhorn Founder and CEO Art Papas

Guest Keynote: Dr. Dava Newman, Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), former NASA Deputy Administrator, and inventor of the BioSuit™ planetary EVA system

Vision for Innovation Keynote: Matt Fischer, Bullhorn President and CTO

EngageX will also include familiar highlights such as numerous informative breakout sessions, Marketplace Showdown featuring Bullhorn Marketplace partners, and the popular Innovation Throwdown, where Bullhorn developers bring their ideas for new features to the EngageX audience.

WHY:

In the interest of the health and safety of the community, Bullhorn has made the decision, due to the spread of COVID-19, to transform Engage 2020 into an immersive online conference experience: EngageX. At EngageX, attendees will enjoy the rich experience they have come to expect from Bullhorn’s ongoing global conference series in an engaging online conference format. With this change in venue, Bullhorn has also made the decision to open the conference at no charge to all attendees.

For more information on EngageX and to register to attend for free, please go to: http://engage.bullhorn.com/EngageX-2020?LS=Public_Relations&LSD=&LA=EngageX_Alert&LAD=&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EngageX_Alert.

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn® is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,100 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.

