BuildingReports® Technology Now Tracks COVID-19 Disinfection Efforts, PPE

BuildingReports releases new features to the leading platform for providing verifiable life safety inspection, testing, maintenance and service reporting to assist companies in the effort to protect facility occupants as they reopen for business.



ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coronavirus--BuildingReports, the leading provider of mobile and web-based technology solutions for the fire and life safety industry, recently announced new functionality to help facility management professionals track and report on safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The ScanSeries® suite of mobile applications provides comprehensive and verifiable online compliance reporting technology, designed to eliminate error-prone and time-consuming manual inspections and reporting, including life safety systems with SafetyScan®. To assist facilities in their efforts to uphold strict safety measures, SafetyScan now features a new device type for Disinfected Surfaces that allows for tracking of the following information:

  • Surface Type – allows tracking of common surfaces, including Buttons, Countertops, Doors, Doorknobs, Handrails, Radios, Steering Wheels and user defined areas.
  • Frequency – indicates the frequency with which the surface was disinfected in hourly increments, as well as longer periods such as Daily, Weekly, Monthly or by Shift.
  • Cleaning Supply Used – an open text field allows employees to indicate what type of cleaning solution was used to disinfect the surface.
  • Lot # – allows for tracking the source or supply of the disinfectant used as a quality control measure.
  • Dwell Time – the Environmental Protection Agency defines “dwell time” as “the amount of time that a sanitizer or disinfectant must be in contact with the surface, and remain wet, in order to achieve the product’s advertised kill rate.” This field allows for reporting the amount of time the surface remained wet, up to 30 minutes.
  • Type of Cleaning – provides options for Intermediate Disinfection, Sanitization, Sporicidal/Sterilant and UV treatment types.
  • Area Type – indicates if the surface is in a General Access, Limited Access, Public Access and Sequestered Access area to help determine potential exposure and contamination risk.

The SafetyScan application also includes the ability to track and report on personal protective equipment (PPE), including those items that can be used to help prevent the spread of contagious diseases, such as:

  • Masks (including N100, N95, N99, P100, P95, P99, R100, R95 and R99)
  • Face Shields
  • Breathing Apparatus and Breathing Cylinders
  • Gloves
  • Clothing

For more information on BuildingReports, ScanSeries or SafetyScan, please contact info@buildingreports.com or visit www.buildingreports.com.

About BuildingReports

Building safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners, and fire and safety officials who are charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports’ mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to quickly gather data on fire and life safety devices to ensure they are working properly and meet code requirements, and to identify actions needed to meet compliance through easily verifiable inspection reports. With more than 14 billion square feet of floor space inspected in more than 900,000 buildings to date, BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting. Learn more at www.buildingreports.com.


