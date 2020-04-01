Bruker Highlights New Analytical Systems and Applied Market Solutions

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) this week highlights new analytical systems and high-value solutions for biopharma and forensics applications, as well as for industrial process control and materials science research. Originally, Bruker had planned to launch these products at Analytica 2020 this week. However, with conferences and tradeshows postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, Bruker remains committed to the success of its customers, and is proceeding with on-line launches at this time.

OMEGA 5 FTIR Gas Analyzer: OMEGA 5 is a new Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) gas analyzer that is rackmounted and equipped with a multi-reflection gas cell of 5 m optical path length. It allows automated, precision and real-time monitoring of gas concentrations even in mixtures. The OMEGA 5 is designed for applications like process monitoring, the investigation of catalytic processes, or the determination of gas impurities. More info

FOURIER™ CrimeLab – Benchtop FT-NMR for Forensic Laboratories: Bruker envisions that interconnected high-field NMR spectrometers at central forensic laboratories and benchtop FOURIER CrimeLab 80 MHz FT-NMRs at local labs will enable law enforcement to unambiguously identify suspicious known or new psychoactive substances. Benchtop FT-NMR is made easy for novices by the new push-button, non-expert software GoScan. Please watch our recorded webinar

S2 PUMA™ - Benchtop X-Ray Elemental Analyzer: the next-generation benchtop Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer S2 PUMATM Series 2 is equipped with HighSenseTM technology for increases in throughput by about a factor of 3x. Bruker’s software SPECTRA.ELEMENTSTM comes with enhanced features and faster algorithms, leading to ~40% shorter evaluation times. The S2 PUMA Series 2 supports elemental analysis applications from cement, steel, mining and petrochemical, to food analysis and pharma QC. The new mapping stage also extends its applications into semiconductors and coatings, where spatial resolution is required. Please watch our recorded webinar

Sierra SPR-24 Pro – Biopharma ‘Workhorse’: Bruker expands its Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) product line with the Sierra SPR-24 Pro, which complements the highest-performance Sierra SPR-32. The new, robust SPR-24 Pro offers high performance and throughput for biopharma applications such as antibody characterization, protein-protein and protein-small molecule interactions, fragment screening, etc. It offers an 8-channel, 3-sensor-spot design (i.e. 24 addressable spots) with automated operation by robotic plate handling for further increases in SPR throughput. Please watch our upcoming webinar

Other on-demand and upcoming webinars on a wide range of applications can be can be found at www.bruker.com/webinars

