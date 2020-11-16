Bruker Corporation to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. Gerald Herman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst moderated question and answer session on behalf of the company on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:05 PM Greenwich Mean Time (9:05 AM Eastern Standard Time).

A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com . A replay will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

