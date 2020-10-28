Broad Interest in .CPA Internet Domains as Oct. 31 Early Application Deadline Nears

Next Phase Shifts to a First-Come, First-Served Basis in Early November

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 90 percent of the American Institute of CPAs’ major firms group, which represents most of the nation’s top 100 CPA firms, have applied to secure their existing online branding under the new restricted Internet domain for the accounting profession, .cpa.

CPA.com has seen a similarly strong response from the next 400 largest firms, with more than 70 percent of these firms advancing applications through an early registration process that began Sept. 1. This initial, protected phase ends at 10 a.m. Eastern, Oct. 31. The first batch of preferred names will be released in early November, after which future requests will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Applying for a .cpa domain is an important, long-term strategic decision for CPA firms,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “Restricted domains are part of the new way of doing business, a more secure, more on-brand presence for firms and their clients. We’re urging firm leaders who want to make sure they protect their existing digital branding to apply before Oct. 31.”

As a restricted domain, only licensed CPA firms can apply for .cpa. For the initial application period ending Oct. 31, preferred domains are awarded based on logic-based criteria verified by an independent third party and firms will be notified of the outcome of their application by Nov. 5.

Many firms submitted multiple applications that went beyond their current online branding and showed considerable creativity and strategic thinking.

“The profession sometimes struggles with associating advisory services with our credential,” said Jim Bourke, managing director of advisory services for Withum, a Top 25 firm. ““By migrating from Withum.com to Withum.cpa, we’re linking the CPA brand to our firm in an unmistakable way and doing our part to link audit, tax, and, more importantly, advisory services with the CPA brand.”

After the early application period, firms can apply on a rolling basis. Individually licensed CPAs can apply for their preferred .cpa domain beginning in January 2021 once general availability opens.

The AICPA was awarded ownership and management of .cpa last year by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). CPA.com is responsible for managing the service.

To learn more about .cpa or to apply for the new service, please visit domains.cpa.

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 431,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

