Brinks Home Security Hires Min Kang as Chief Product and Strategy Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monitronics International, dba Brinks Home Security®, has hired Min Kang as its new Chief Product and Strategy Officer.

“Min Kang is an accomplished leader, with a proven track record in developing and implementing effective solutions to complex problems in the mobile industry,” said William E. Niles, Chief Executive Officer, Brinks Home Security. “Min Kang will partner with our leaders to foster a creative and high-performing culture that aligns with our overall growth strategy and will help us to reduce our cost to serve and drive profitable growth.”

Kang was most recently at Samsung Electronics, where she led their U.S. content and service and CX strategy as well as various growth initiatives. With more than 14 years of global experience in product management, new business development, partnership, and Go-To-Market, she is an accomplished leader. Her years of experience and in-depth knowledge of mobile business will be an integral part of the company’s transformation.

“I am very excited to join Brinks Home Security at a pivotal time for the company. It is more important now, than ever before, that everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in every aspect of their life,” said Min Kang, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security. “Together with the great team at Brinks Home, we will be able to provide our customers with a personalized, seamless, and hassle-free smart home experience, as well as scale our business while staying agile and flexible. I hope to use my skills and experience to achieve our vision and accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.”

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security is one of the largest smart home security companies in North America. With its headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Brinks Home Security employs over 1,100 people who install and monitor its highly responsive, smart home security solutions that protect more than one million people in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company also has one of the nation’s largest authorized partner networks, which sells and installs their security solutions. Brinks Home Security is an award-winning company that is committed to putting its customers first. To learn more about the company or how to become an authorized dealer, partner, or representative, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.

