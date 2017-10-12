Brilliant Lights Up With $21 Million

SAN MATEO — Brilliant, the company that gives consumers voice and touch control over lighting, music, climate, and other smart home products, has raised a $21 million Series A funding led by August Capital. Other participating investors include Miramar Ventures, The Box Group, and the Stanford-StartX Fund.

Brilliant will use this financing to expand retail channels, partnerships, and continued investment into research and product development. Brilliant had recently expanded its headquarters in Silicon Valley, and doubled the size of its R&D team.

The Brilliant Control replaces an existing light switch to give you and your family voice and touch control over lights, music, climate, and other smart home products. Amazon Alexa is built in, as is a video intercom, mobile app control, and many other features. Brilliant Controls start at $199, and will be available for sale online early next year.

Brilliant has also hired former Sonos sales executive Kostas Reissis as its new Vice President of Sales.

“We created the Brilliant Control so anyone can easily access any smart home product with touch or voice from anywhere in the house,” said CEO and Co-founder Aaron Emigh. “Ambient computing is the next big technology trend, and the home will be the battleground. Support from investors of this caliber is a validation that a great experience is critical in the smart home of the future.”

As part of the investment, August Capital General Partner David Hornik will be joining the Brilliant Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to help Brilliant bring their innovative product to market,” said Hornik. “Smart home products have gone mainstream, but the consumer experience is too complicated. Brilliant has elegantly solved this problem with a product that anyone can install and use, and has the team and traction to completely transform this growing industry.”