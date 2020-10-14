BusinessWire

Brigitte Wright-Roy Joins EarthLink as Senior Vice President, Customer Operations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EarthLink, a leading provider of internet and online services, today announced that Brigitte Wright-Roy is joining the EarthLink leadership team as Senior Vice President, Customer Operations.



Brigitte comes to EarthLink from Sprint where she led worldwide inside sales and operations. Prior leadership roles at Sprint include product development and innovation.

“Brigitte has a proven track record of developing successful customer experiences that result in conversion and retention improvements with both new and existing customers,” said EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad. “We are excited to add her expertise and customer passion to oversee EarthLink’s worldwide sales and service organizations.”

Brigitte’s career includes leadership roles at Schlumberger in Miami and several Latin American countries. She also founded and ran Quisqueya Callback, a telecommunications company with operations in Miami, Haiti and the Dominican Republic that became the fastest growing small company in Haiti.

“I am passionate about customer experience and at Earthlink I found a leadership team committing resources that put the customer first and at the center of every decision,” Brigitte shared. “I can’t wait to put my customer service and sales track record to work to propel us to one of America’s favorite and most trusted brands.”

Brigitte is a graduate of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in the Dominican Republic and earned her MBA at the University of Miami.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast, and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, and no mandatory bundles. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.


