Brightcove Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced it will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close on October 21, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on October 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until October 28, 2020 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay and conference ID is 13711575. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.


Contacts

Investors:
ICR for Brightcove
Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media:
Brightcove
Meredith Duhaime
mduhaime@brightcove.com

