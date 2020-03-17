Brex Launches Brex-Fast in Bed Webinar Series to Help Customers ‘Grow From Home’ in Lieu of Cancelled Conferences

Initiative designed to help startups continue to grow their businesses despite the recent economic disruption

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brex, the corporate card that accelerates entrepreneurs and scaling businesses, today announced its latest initiative to help its customers continue to grow and navigate operational challenges. The Brex-fast in bed series aims to plug an information vacuum for a lot of growing tech companies that has been created by the postponed conferences such as SXSW, SaaStr, ShopTalk and SuiteWorld and countless other informational events. For the tech industry, events and conferences have long been a way companies exchange ideas, grow and network. While social distancing is hopefully preventive for the spread of the novel coronavirus, it has created a void of learning among early stage technology companies.

Brex’s first event kicks-off on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:00am PT with Brex co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Dubugras, and CFO Michael Tannenbaum sharing their learnings from fundraising over $415M over the past 18-months and their recent pivot in light of 2019’s disappointing and failed IPOs, and more recently capital market uncertainty surrounding the implication of economic disruption due to COVID-19. In this session, Brex will take a pragmatic deep dive into specific insights and best practices companies can use to prepare operationally and position themselves to handle a volatile environment.

Future discussions will also look at Brex's anonymized credit card data to understand trends in the tech, life sciences and ecommerce sector and operational best practices. They will also share recommendations on their preferred ‘startup toolkit’ of HR solutions, knowledge management and customer success platforms that they are seeing the most success with internally and for their various customers.

“Since its founding, Brex has been a resource for its customers and has consistently used its own experience navigating the challenges of growth and scale to share its learnings and best practices with the broader startup community. I am excited to announce this new Brex-fast series which will add real operational value and perspective to our customers," said Henrique Dubugras, co-Founder and co-CEO of Brex.

Learn more about Brex-fast in bed or sign-up now by visiting brex.com/brexfast.

