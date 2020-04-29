Breach Clarity Enlists Xtensifi to Help Launch Suite of Fraud Detection, Prevention and Mitigation Tools

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#datasecurity--Xtensifi, a digital consulting and development firm that enables financial institutions and fintech providers to create and execute their mobile and online strategies, announced it was selected by Breach Clarity, a fraud prevention and detection technology firm that provides consumers and financial institutions with a greater degree of transparency around the risks associated with data breaches. Xtensifi developed a ground-breaking machine learning platform for financial service providers to enable highly targeted protections for bank customers and credit union members. The platform, Breach Clarity Premium for Financial Services, is designed specifically for banks, credit unions, issuers, brokerages and insurers to provide clarity around impacted customers and stolen data, easier security control activation for customers and reduction in contact center volume.

With an expertise in digital financial solutions, Xtensifi is working with Breach Clarity to develop a suite of solutions that strengthen consumer protection from the onslaught of data breaches by minimizing confusion and financial losses surrounding identity theft and other risks associated with data breaches.

“We sought out a company we knew would execute our vision and provide us with the knowledge and expertise to get these entirely new products to market,” said Jim Van Dyke, CEO at Breach Clarity. “Xtensifi has not only helped us develop Breach Clarity Premium, they have also provided us with the foundation to expand our offering. Initially consumer focused, we are now able to provide financial institutions the hyper-personalized, customer-level breach risk intelligence capable of making a measurable difference in a variety of areas – from customer engagement to fraud loss mitigation.”

For consumers, Breach Clarity offers a no-cost, online tool that cracks the often muddled and incomplete information following publicly reported breaches. Consumers can search the BreachClarity.com database to access each breach’s Breach Clarity Score, insights on the short- and long-term risks associated with that breach and guidance on steps they can take to best mitigate those risks.

“Breach Clarity is working to revolutionize the fraud detection, prevention and mitigation landscape by providing a greater degree of transparency into breaches and their effects,” said George Kelley, CEO of Xtensifi. “Providing the industry with more clarity, confidence and direction around breaches will ultimately result in stronger consumer financial health and safety.”

About Xtensifi

Xtensifi is a specialized digital consulting and development firm that works with banks, credit unions, fintech providers and other organizations of all sizes. Since 2009, the company has provided strategy development and execution services to improve digital experiences for its clients, including the creation of advanced digital platforms, innovative digital capabilities, simplified integration frameworks, and digital reference architectures. Xtensifi is experienced in compliance, migration and solution development within Amazon Web Services (AWS Cloud), the implementation of real-time payment systems, and migrations from legacy platforms. To learn more about Xtensifi, visit www.xtensifi.com.

About Breach Clarity

Breach Clarity’s proprietary, machine learning algorithm instantly analyzes more than 1,000 elements to reveal risks created by any data breach. Each publicly reported data breach in the U.S. receives a Breach Clarity Score on a simple 1 to 10 numerical scale, with prioritized risks of identity fraud and prescribed safety actions. Breach Clarity’s dynamic algorithm and easy-to-use interface runs on the most comprehensive source of data breaches in the U.S., maintained and updated continuously by the Identity Theft Resource Center. To learn more, or to check the score of a recent data breach, visit breachclarity.com.

Grace Davis (for Xtensifi)

678-781-3073

grace@williammills.com

Kelly Moore (for Breach Clarity)

515-720-9670

kelly@kmprcollective.com