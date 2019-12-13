Bravely Default II Coming Exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2020

New Entry in SQUARE ENIX’s Bravely Series Among the Announcements During The Game Awards

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During a night celebrating the video games of the past year, fans watching The Game Awards got a sneak preview of several exciting new experiences coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in the near future.

A trailer revealed that a new entry in SQUARE ENIX’s Bravely series, Bravely Default II, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020. From the same team behind the Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler games, Bravely Default II is a successor to the original Bravely Default game and will have players embark on a new story in a new world, featuring all-new Heroes of Light. The game will also feature music by Revo (Sound Horizon/Linked Horizon), composer of the Bravely Default soundtrack.

Additionally, a new trailer for No More Heroes 3, the latest entry in the No More Heroes series from developer Grasshopper Manufacture, unveiled that the game is launching for Nintendo Switch in 2020. After the official numbered series’ 10-year hiatus, the “assassin action game” is back featuring the all-American No. 1 ranked assassin, Travis Touchdown. This time, the otaku assassin must face off against some super hardcore enemies from space with his beloved Beam Katana in hand.

Several new details about the upcoming MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 2 – X-Men: Rise of the Phoenix content were also unleashed in a new trailer. On Dec. 23, four more X-Men join the alliance – Phoenix, Gambit, Iceman and Cable – with the purchase of the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass. The DLC pack will also introduce the newly added Danger Room mode, where two to four players* will compete to see who can take down the most bosses while being barraged by buffs and de-buffs. Owners of the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order game can purchase the Expansion Pass at a suggested retail price of $19.99 to receive all of this content when it releases on Dec. 23. The Expansion Pass also includes the previously released Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire DLC Pack 1 and the upcoming DLC Pack 3, which will release in spring 2020. Newly added costumes for a number of playable characters will also be added to MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order via a free update on Dec. 23.

“With so many fans and gamers watching, The Game Awards is the perfect place to celebrate the best of the video game industry in 2019 and provide a peek at some upcoming experiences for 2020,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “As we close out an outstanding year for Nintendo, we hope gamers are looking forward to the new year after getting just a taste of the exciting things coming to Nintendo Switch.”

Nintendo walked away with a number of awards tonight, including Best Fighting Game for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Best Family Game for Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Best Strategy Game for Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Fire Emblem: Three Houses also won the Player’s Voice award, which is voted on entirely by fans.

Going into the show, Nintendo was nominated for 13 awards across nine categories, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Game of the Year. Several games from Nintendo’s partners that are available on the Nintendo Switch platform also won awards and nominations, including GRIS (Games for Impact – winner, Best Art Direction – nominee, Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway – nominee), Sayonara Wild Hearts (Best Art Direction – nominee, Best Score/Music – nominee, Best Mobile Game – nominee), Fortnite (Best Ongoing Game – winner, Best Community Support – nominee, Best eSports Game – nominee), Baba is You (Best Independent Game – nominee), Katana ZERO (Best Independent Game – nominee), Untitled Goose Game (Best Independent Game – nominee, Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway – nominee) and many others.

Finally, Nintendo also announced this morning that from now until Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players can save up to 50% off select Nintendo Switch digital games, including titles that have received top honors throughout the history of The Game Awards. Fans can visit Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or https://www.nintendo.com/tga now for the full list of promotions on the digital versions of select games.

For more information about The Game Awards, and a full list of winners, visit https://thegameawards.com/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

*Additional accessories required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 750 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Marvel Entertainment: Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

