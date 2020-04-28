Brattleboro Savings & Loan Selects NCR to Elevate Digital Banking Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that Vermont-based Brattleboro Savings & Loan (BS&L) chose NCR to provide customers and businesses with a superior digital banking experience.

With the NCR DI platform, the bank will consolidate three vendors that previously supported digital banking into one, simplifying operations and increasing efficiency in the back office.

“Our customers and businesses rely on BS&L for all of their financial needs, and we want to be there for them with an intuitive and easy experience both in person and digitally,” said Tom Martyn, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and senior vice president of BS&L. “We were impressed with NCR’s seamless integration capabilities, high levels of security and consistent look and feel across all devices. Plus, NCR’s business banking tools will allow us to better meet complex business needs, helping us expand our sales reach.”

The bank will also use the strong digital marketing capabilities of the NCR DI platform to better engage with customers and prospects at the right times.

“To successfully compete, financial institutions must deliver a seamless digital experience across all of their lines of business,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “NCR is committed to providing the digital experiences and capabilities that enable financial institutions to differentiate themselves, strengthen relationships and grow.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Brattleboro Savings & Loan

Brattleboro Savings & Loan originally opened for business in 1912 as the Brattleboro Cooperative Savings & Loan Association. Today, as a state-chartered mutual savings bank, BS&L is the only remaining bank headquartered in Windham County. The bank operates 4 banking offices; two, including its main office, in Brattleboro, one in Wilmington and a new branch located in Bondville. BS&L also operates a mortgage lending office in West Dover. In addition to a full complement of business and consumer financial services, the bank offers investment advisory and wealth management services through its Park Place Financial Advisors division. Additional information on BS&L is available at www.brattbank.com.

