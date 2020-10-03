Braintrust Scoops Up $18 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Braintrust , which operates a global network of highly-skilled technical and design talent, announced a $18 million growth ound, just three months after emerging from stealth in June. The company, which attained profitability on its Seed Round, has doubled its financial projections from early in the year, and seen 45-70% month-over-month growth since its public launch. Led by VC firms ACME and Blockchange Ventures and joined by new investors Omidyar Technology Ventures, Pantera, Multicoin, Hashkey and Variant, the round will help accelerate Braintrust’s rapid growth.

Braintrust also announced the addition of new Fortune 1000 clients including Coursera, Stanley Black and Decker, Align Technology (Invisalign), World Wide Technology (WWT), AthenaHealth, and Mural to its roster, which already includes industry leaders such as Nestle, Pacific Life, Deloitte, Porsche, Blue Cross Blue Shield, TaskRabbit and NASA.

The Strategic Growth Round and addition of new clients reflect the dramatic growth (2x the pre-Covid financial plan) of Braintrust’s remote work business model amid the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Braintrust platform has thousands of active workers completing projects for clients, and many thousands more in its talent vetting pipeline.

“There has never been a more critical time for a platform like Braintrust,” said Adam Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO of Braintrust. “With massive upheaval in our economy, many innovation projects came to a screeching halt, and many people lost their jobs. Braintrust is part of the solution to getting both sides back on track, and helping companies remain competitive amid extremely challenging circumstances. This Strategic Growth Round helps us accelerate that process.”

Braintrust’s model connects technical talent with organizations needing projects completed, which are traditionally done in-house at a high cost, with fees eliminated for workers and minimized for clients.