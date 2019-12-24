BrainChip Presents Year-End Company Update and Webinar

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance edge AI technology, is pleased to announce that it will provide its year-end update Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM (AEDT) with a webinar to follow Friday, January 3 at 9:00 AM (AEDT).

Interested investors can register for the webinar on the Company’s website at https://ir.brainchipinc.com/quarterly-update and may submit questions in advance to brainchipupdate@brainchipinc.com.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that has developed a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include local training, learning and inference. The company markets an innovative event-based neural network processor that is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and implements the network processor in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a spiking neural network, called AkidaTM, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than transmission to the cloud or a datacenter. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power AI Edge Network for vision, audio and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint datacenters. Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com.

