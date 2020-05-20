Boxlight Signs $10M Supply Agreement

Reducing lead times by providing hardware solutions on both coasts

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced it has entered into a supply agreement and strategic partnership with CEC Finance and Logistics to provide up to $10 million of Boxlight hardware solutions in multiple US warehouses.

The agreement between Boxlight and CEC will provide Boxlight solutions, including interactive flat panel displays, in warehouses located in Los Angeles and New Jersey, tightening delivery times and increasing just-in-time delivery to customers throughout the US. The partnership will also increase efficiencies for shipping and logistics and decrease overall freight costs to customers.

“We are committed to meet the inventory demands of our business and effectively fulfill customer orders,” said Hank Nance, COO Boxlight. “This partnership allows us to continue to scale our company by providing our solutions in various locations while reducing travel time and shipping costs. We are very excited about this partnership, and most importantly, improving our customer experience.”

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media

Sunshine Nance

+1 360-464-2119 x254

sunshine.nance@boxlight.com

Investor Relations

Michael Pope

+1 360-464-4478

michael.pope@boxlight.com