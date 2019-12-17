Boston Semi Equipment Extends Peak Voltage for Handling MOSFET, IGBT, Gate Arrays and SiC Power ICs

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler manufacturer and an innovative provider of test automation technical services, announced today that it has enhanced its Zeus gravity feed handlers for MOSFET, IGBT, gate drivers, and SiC power ICs.

A new test site design provides increased voltage isolation during testing, raising the peak voltage handled by the Zeus high voltage handler to 8.4kV RMS (11.8kV peak). The growing market for power ICs is driven by increasing demand for energy efficient products, such as electric vehicles. Automotive, medical, industrial and consumer markets will benefit from the efficiencies and lower cost of test by handling high voltage MOSFET, IGBT, gate drivers, and SiC devices in BSE’s Zeus handler.

“Boston Semi Equipment’s enhancement to the voltage handling capability of the Zeus handler puts our performance at the top of the industry,” stated Mike Kerrigan, senior vice president at BSE. “The Zeus high voltage solution provides the isolation our customers require when validating the performance of packages that handle thousands of volts. BSE handlers are in production around the world, ensuring the quality of our customers’ devices.”

Boston Semi Equipment is the industry leader in high voltage handling, providing high voltage handling solutions for over 25 years. The Zeus high voltage handler is available in configurations from one to four sites with octal configurations possible. Safety features throughout the handler ensure safe operation. Zeus offers the features and performance needed by today’s power IC test cells and is backed by Boston Semi Equipment’s worldwide service team.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC (BSE) designs and manufactures leading-edge solutions for test handlers and equipment to automate the handling of ICs for testing and provides technical services that help semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs maximize test cell output. Our solutions address customer requirements for improving test cell productivity and maximizing the uptime of semiconductor test floors. BSE’s mission is to provide products and services to our customers that are the industry benchmark for quality, performance and reliability. We deliver leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.bostonsemiequipment.com.

