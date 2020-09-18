BusinessWire

Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, October 30, 2020

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BAH #earnings--Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 30, 2020, to discuss the financial results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (ending September 30, 2020). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.


Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141 International: +1 (253) 237-1151, using the passcode 3758657. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on October 30, 2020, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Contacts

Media Relations – Jessica Klenk, 703-377-4296
Investor Relations – Rubun Dey, 703-377-5332

