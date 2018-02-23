Boeing Leads $32 Million Investment in Singularity

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Singularity University (SU), a California Benefit Corporation that educates individuals and organizations on navigating accelerating technological change, has closed $32 million in Series B funding co-led by Boeing and WestRiver Group with participation from Silicon Valley Bank, TAL Education Group, Mukita, and PeopleFund.

“Exponential technologies can be humanity’s most powerful tools for solving the greatest challenges we face. But they will also cause tremendous disruption to our lives, industry, and society,” said Rob Nail, associate founder and CEO of SU. “This investment fuels SU’s mission to educate, inspire, and empower leaders to successfully navigate disruption by applying these powerful technologies in ways that positively impact the world.”

Founded as a nonprofit in 2008 by Ray Kurzweil and Peter Diamandis, SU converted to a certified B (benefit) Corporation in 2012 and has had significant support and engagement from organizations like Google, Deloitte, and UNICEF. SU is headquartered at NASA Research Park in Moffett Field.

Boeing and SU will explore opportunities to work together, which could include customized educational programs for Boeing employees and the addition of Boeing technical experts to SU’s faculty. The investment represents Boeing’s commitment to furthering its digital transformation in its second century.

The funding will be used to empower SU’s nearly 170,000-strong global ecosystem — spanning individuals, startups, corporations, governments, nonprofits, academic institutions, faculty, and investor groups — by supporting the worldwide expansion of SU’s programs, and the development and scaling of its digital learning offerings. This includes:

Expanding its suite of digital learning solutions, including new content and courses ​

Growing global membership programs for individuals and enterprises

Accelerating the growth of international chapters, programs, and partnerships

Engaging in digital media partnerships, such as its work with NBC and The Awesome Show

Launching a new venture to support and grow its impact startup portfolio

As part of the investment, SU is also excited to announce that Peter Diamandis will move into a new role as executive founder, maintaining a position on SU’s Board of Directors and continuing his active engagement with SU’s programs, partnerships, and impact. Erik Anderson, founder and CEO of WestRiver Group, will become SU’s new Chairman of the Board with an emphasis on supporting SU’s global innovation.

“We need leaders to understand the exponential pace of change, and I am honored to be Chairman and work with this exceptional board and management team,” said Anderson. “I am also excited to deepen my relationship with SU and support its growth and global community as they strive to create meaningful and lasting impact in the world. SU has the mindset, skillset and network to create an abundant future.”

In addition, Bethany Tate Cornell, VP of leadership, learning and organizational capability at Boeing, will join SU’s Board of Directors.

“Singularity University shares Boeing’s commitment to continuous learning and innovation,” said Cornell. “I’m honored to join SU’s Board of Directors and look forward to working together to solve complex global challenges.”