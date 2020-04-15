Boeing, FAME Inc., Tallo Virtual Event Celebrates the Next Generation of STEM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just like college signing days for athletes, the next generation of STEM talent in Delaware signed a letter of intent to pursue a two- or four-year degree in the STEM field after high school on Tuesday morning. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this traditionally in-person ceremony was held as a virtual event. The event featured personal videos and photos from each of the 20 selected students signing their letter of intent (which can be seen here), as well as keynote remarks from Senator Chris Coons, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, and Boeing and FAME Inc. executives (the full recording can be seen here).

“This is an exciting day for all of the young people who are signing up for a career in STEM. We’re doing this remotely because of a global health pandemic. The best way we’re going to get out of this is through the research, the innovation, the designs, and the developments that STEM majors are going to make possible. ” -Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long presented a proclamation declaring April 14, 2020 as STEM Signing Day in the state of Delaware.

Students from throughout the state applied to be a part of STEM Signing Day through Tallo, an online platform that connects talent with opportunities. The 20 students who signed with major colleges and universities on Tuesday were chosen based on their involvement in STEM education. A full list of the honorees, along with their current high school, future college, and intended program of study is available here.

Education, business, and community leaders from around the state joined Boeing, FAME Inc., and Tallo in recognizing these students’ talents and drive for success.

“Boeing created STEM Signing Day to honor students for their accomplishments and commitment to further their education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). STEM disciplines help create and innovate – two of the core principles we use every day at Boeing. We celebrate how incredibly hard these 20 students have worked for many years to get to this point and we congratulate all of them as they embark on the next chapter of a journey to gaining the 21st Century skills needed to fill the future talent pipeline.” -Cheri Carter, Vice President of Boeing Global Engagement

“Even prior to the covid-19 pandemic, we wanted to offer students and other opportunity seekers with leading edge virtual connectivity with workforce programs, colleges/universities, and employers. Tallo is the go to virtual ecosystem for exploring, tracking, and introducing talent to opportunities! Additionally, our partnership with Boeing starts with great people, an understanding of shared values and goals, and ultimately lives and breathes through the impact we collectively have on students and communities. Whether it’s volunteers spending time in classrooms experimenting alongside students or working with our executive team to launch transformational initiatives like this signing day, Boeing supports what it believes in.” -Don Baker, President and CEO of FAME, Inc.

“Students shouldn’t have to sacrifice career and educational opportunities for their safety. With the technology that’s available to us today, many of these events can and should continue virtually, and Tallo is proud to help make these connections possible.” - Casey Welch, CEO & Co-Founder of Tallo

About the Boeing Company: Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth

About FAME Inc.: Established in 1976, FAME, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest non-profit STEM education organizations with a mission to, “Prepare and motivate students in grades K-12, with a specific focus on girls and underrepresented minorities, to complete a college degree and/or seek a career in STEM or other STEM related pathways;” and a vision to Inspire Career Confidence. Over the past 43 years, FAME, Inc. has served thousands of students, challenging youth to form skills in critical thinking, problem solving, and collaboration. To learn more about FAME, Inc. please visit: https://www.famedelaware.org.

About Tallo: Tallo is an online platform that connects talent with opportunities. The Tallo app assists students in designing a career pathway, educators in recruiting top talent to their schools, and employers in developing a stable, continuous talent pipeline. Over 850,000 students (age 13+) and professionals showcase their skills and abilities in their online profile, connect directly with companies and colleges looking for the next generation of talent, and match with over $20 billion in scholarships. Learn more at tallo.com.

