 BluJay’s Newest Transportation and Distribution Software Releases Deliver Greater Visibility and Efficiency Across Supply Chain Network

HOLLAND, Mich. & MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services, has released version 20.0 of its transportation and distribution applications. BluJay’s latest updates provide greater user efficiency, enhanced visibility, optimized routing, and easy order integration across its transportation and distribution solutions, to enable shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) to remove friction throughout the supply chain.

“Shippers and LSPs are the glue that bind our global supply chain and they need the ability to flex to meet the needs of customers while still driving operational effectiveness across the entire transportation network,” said David Landau, Chief Product Officer at BluJay Solutions. “With the latest updates to BluJay’s transportation and distribution applications, we’re leveraging more data and actionable insights across the platform to increase efficiency and visibility, making it easier for users to make immediate, informed decisions about their supply chain management.”

Highlights of BluJay's version 20.0 for transportation and distribution applications include:

Data-driven Insights – A new feature called "SpotLight" within the Transportation Management platform harnesses the power of BluJay’s BluDex industry benchmark index tool to help users make more informed cost-based routing decisions. This feature identifies which loads have the highest potential for savings by going to the spot market and enables the user to quickly and easily send these loads out to bid.

Improved Ocean Workflow – BluJay has also streamlined its Ocean workflow in Transportation Management to allow for ease of use and user-defined automation. By eliminating unnecessary clicks and ticks, users can seamlessly create, schedule, and execute Ocean bookings with the right vessel line, with the right rate, and at the right time.

Increased Parcel Visibility – For Parcel, BluJay has built an API for tracking and a new UI on top of it, creating a new Parcel Track and Trace module that allows customers and their partners to track, report on, and see the history of their parcels.

Improved Visibility and Mobility for LSPs – For LSPs, the latest platform updates offer improved visibility and execution at cross-dock centers with enhanced mobile capabilities, along with various shipping unit and document printing advancements.

Simplicity and Efficiency for Carriers – MobileSTAR's Dispatch Portal provides advanced allocation, optimization and visibility to carriers. This set of tools allows dispatchers to automatically allocate jobs and deliveries on the best route, with the best driver based on location and working hours, plus optimize run orders, calculate ETAs, and track progress. In addition, exception alert notifications enable dispatchers to perform corrective action to meet customer expectations

Collaborative, Easy Order Integration – Supplier Portal, an extension of Transportation Management, enables shippers and suppliers to more easily collaborate while providing shippers with better control and visibility of inbound freight. Users now have the ability to create orders directly in the Supplier Portal without having to integrate to an external source. The portal greatly improves user efficiency and streamlines the order creation process.

