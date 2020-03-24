Bluebird Network’s Food Bank Donation Supports Buddy Pack Program and Provides Food to Students

COLUMBIA, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluebird Network LLC, (Bluebird), Missouri’s second largest internet service provider to schools, continues its dedication to supporting educational facilities and their students, especially as the need for distance learning rises, by donating five thousand dollars to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri’s Buddy Pack program.

The Buddy Pack program is one of the many initiatives of The Food Bank organization. This program provides nutritious meals to children who rely on free or reduced-price lunches. Approximately 7,500 children across 160 schools in the 32-county service area receive food each week through the Buddy Pack program.

“With schools closing, the dependence on the distribution of quality food through this program has increased,” said Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird. “As the Buddy Packs continue to serve the students’ nutritional needs, Bluebird continues to serve school districts with its internet service. With this donation, we are helping to keep students fed while keeping their schools connected.”

This isn’t the first time Bluebird has partnered with the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. In 2016, Bluebird staff volunteered their time to assemble Buddy Packs, and the company made a one-thousand-dollar monetary donation to further support these efforts.

To give educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and businesses extra support during this time of critical internet need, Bluebird is allowing existing customers to temporarily upgrade their internet service to meet any additional network demands (pricing will apply for the additional bandwidth requirements). Bluebird Network and the Bluebird Underground Data Center continue to maintain high standards of broadband infrastructure and data center facilities so customers can focus on keeping their employees safe and healthy throughout this challenging time.

About Bluebird Network

Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and fiber transport services to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and the surrounding states. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired, adding the Bluebird Underground Data Center facility to the Bluebird suite of services. Bluebird now has over 9800 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 151 Points of Presence (POP) sites and roughly 50,000 on-net and near-net buildings spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

