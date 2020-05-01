Blue Yonder SaaS Revenue Increased 78% in First Quarter 2020

Results affirm pivot to a subscription-based model

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder) announced strong results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 driven by acceleration in the company’s transformation to a SaaS and subscription-based business model. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, SaaS revenue increased 78%, while SaaS bookings increased 43% and SaaS annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 77%.

“Our business – facilitating the delivery of food, water, medical equipment and essential commodities – is mission-critical in these times,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “Over the last 8 weeks, we have seen purposeful outreach from our customers seeking help on their supply chain disruptions. As part of our COVID-19 response offering, our Luminate platform is providing critical support by ingesting rapid changes in the external environment to deliver autonomous outcomes at a time of unprecedented constraints around workforce and inventory visibility ”

SaaS revenue growth fuels Blue Yonder’s Q1 results (unaudited)

Blue Yonder continued its forward momentum in the transition to a subscription-based business model as Q1 SaaS mix grew by 45 percentage points YoY to 63% of total product (software and SaaS) bookings for the quarter.

SaaS ARR ended at an all-time high of $234 million. The pivot to a subscription-based model has resulted in an increased mix of ratable revenue. Blue Yonder has seen strong SaaS adoption by customers in the first quarter 2020 resulting in a SaaS net revenue retention rate over 120%.

Blue Yonder added 23 net new customers in Q1 2020. Notable wins include Sainsbury’s, one of the United Kingdom’s leading multi brand, multi-channel retailers across food, clothing, general merchandise and financial services, who will deploy Blue Yonder to power its end-to-end supply chain strategy, on a single artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform.

Some of the customers that selected or extended their footprint with Blue Yonder during the quarter include:

Americas: American Greetings, Associated Food Stores, Bosch Logistic Service, Boticario, Celanese Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., DB Schenker Americas, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Funrise, Innocor, Inc., Jcain, Macy’s Systems & Technology, Inc., Meritor Inc., Metro, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Provefarma, SemiCab, Serta Simmons Bedding, Inc., SodaStream USA, SmithFoods Inc., Skyworks, Inc., Travelway Group International, Vistar, Vital Farms

BJC Move Company Limited, PT Nippon Indosari Corpidon Tbk, Sephora (Shanghai) Cosmetic Co. Ltd EMEA: Adveo, Alshaya, Arla Foods BV, Conad Nord Ovest, Danone Nederland B.V., DHL Supply Chain Management GmbH, DSV Panalpina A/S, Kinaxia Logistics Limited, Leroy Merlin Poland, Sainsbury’s, WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Volvo Information Technology AB

Next week Blue Yonder will host ICON 2020 and DEVCON 2020, the company’s annual customer conference and developers conference virtually, May 5-6. ICON will highlight powerful peer insights into managing the COVID-19 pandemic, and DEVCON is an opportunity for partners and customers to learn how to build value added solutions on top of Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform. Blue Yonder has also provided a rich set of solutions to help their customers better manage the COVID-19 pandemic, including solutions that help orchestrate end to end visibility and response, scenario planning, and labor optimization.

